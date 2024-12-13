Kansas State Transfer OT Carver Willis Announces New Destination
Kansas State star offensive lineman Carver Willis committed to the Washington Huskies Thursday.
Willis is rated by 247 as the fourth-best tackle in the portal.
He spent five seasons with the Wildcats, playing in 11 games in 2024. Willis was on a line that helped create the third-best rushing attack in the Big 12 last season.
K-STATE TARGET JAMES DUNNIGAN JR. WILL ANNOUNCE COMMITMENT AT UNDER ARMOUR ALL-AMERICAN JAN. 2
Manhattan High defensive back James "JJ" Dunnigan Jr. tweeted he will announce his collegiate commitment at the Under Armour All-America game on Jan. 2.
K-State fans will be amongst those tuning in for his announcement, as they are the frontrunner to acquire the Manhattan product. His father, James, played cornerback at Kansas State from 2001-02.
Dunnigan played cornerback and wide receiver positions this season. He recorded three interceptions, 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass deflections in the secondary. He logged 28 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. Dunnigan received offers from schools like Illinois, Nebraska, and Stanford, but the Wildcats remain the favorite for his next destination.
K-STATE LOSES ANOTHER TO PORTAL
Another Kansas State linebacker hit the transfer portal Thursday. Redshirt freshman linebacker Gabe Roland entered after playing just one game for the Wildcats, where he recorded two tackles in the blowout victory over UT Martin.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to play the sport I love," Roland tweeted. "Secondly, I want to thank Coach Klieman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity. I am extremely grateful for the relationships I've made here at Kansas State. With that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."
