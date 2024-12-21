Kansas State Wildcats Have New Look For Rate Bowl
As Kansas State gears up for the Rutgers Scarlet Knight, storylines have been flying around regarding the transfer portal, new recruits, and possible breakout performances.
But a more light-hearted note was the Wildcats getting to unveil their new uniforms in the Rate Bowl.
Wildcats veteran Taylor Poitier said it was "really cool" to be able to suit up in these newer designs.
"We rarely get to wear those types of uniform combos, so I'm really excited to wear them," Poitier said. "They'll look pretty cool out there."
KANSAS STATE'S DYLAN EDWARDS CAN LOOK TO AVERY JOHNSON'S BOWL GAME AS INSPIRATION
About a year ago, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson made his first true start in the Pop-Tart Bowl against North Carolina State.
He's been the Wildcats' starting signal-caller since. Could the Rate Bowl against Rutgers open up the same door for Dylan Edwards? The sophomore running back recalls watching Johnson shine in the victory.
"I watched the Pop Tart bowl, that was Avery's first start," Edwards said. "He did phenomenal."
Edwards is hoping to obtain a similar result, using this game to propel into next season. He will likely be the starter at the position after DJ Giddens declared for the NFL Draft.
"I'd say yes, especially since this is my first bowl game," Edwards said when asked if he could use Rate Bowl to showcase skill set. "I didn't get the luxury of playing in one last year. Especially being at home and seeing everybody play it definitely put a chip on my shoulder for playing this year. Now that I'm in a bowl game, I'm gonna take full advantage of it."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.