Kansas State Wildcats Land At No. 18 In AP Top 25 Rankings
The Kansas State Wildcats are gearing up to build off their 9-4 record in 2023.
The Associated Press released their preseason Top 25 on Monday, with the Wildcats landing at No. 18. This anticipated placement ranks them a single spot above the Miami Hurricanes and one slot behind the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Georgia Bulldogs (1), Ohio State Buckeyes (2), and Oregon Ducks (3) made up the top three.
K-State kicks off their season against UT Martin and Tulane before facing the No. 21-ranked Arizona Wildcats in Week 3.
Here's a look at how running back Dylan Edwards feels about the adjustment from Colorado to K-State:
Edwards is back home, but his ties to the state don't eliminate the adjustment period.
Edwards, who played his freshman season under Deion Sanders with the Buffaloes, made the decision to transfer in late April. With the season right around the corner, the 5-foot-9 back admitted he's still working through the learning curve.
"It's definitely a learning curve, but I'm trying to get used to it every day. I'm just trying to adjust and really get acclimated to the system," Edwards said. "I feel like I'm deep into the offense. We've been doing installments every single day, just trying to get more comfortable, playing faster."
The newest addition to the Wildcats backfield is expected to play a similar role as he did with the Buffaloes. He will find most of his production through the air, considering the rather small frame. Edwards recorded 36 receptions for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns in his freshman campaign.
"It was a blessing coming in here. Having all the excitement in the world coming into practice has been great," Edwards shared.
Anthony Pasciolla is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or followed on X @Anthony Pasci.
