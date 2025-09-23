Kansas State Women’s Basketball Finalizes 2025-26 Schedule
The Kansas State women’s basketball program now knows the road ahead.
With the Big 12 officially announcing the conference slate, the Wildcats’ 2025-26 schedule is finalized. Fans can already circle some big dates as K-State prepares for a balanced mix of home battles, road tests, and classic rivalries.
Kansas State’s Big 12 Key Matchups
Under the conference’s scheduling model, each team will face three opponents twice and the remaining 12 league members once. For the Wildcats, that means home-and-home series with Houston, Iowa State, and in-state rival Kansas.
Those games are bound to create plenty of drama, especially with bragging rights on the line against the Jayhawks. The Wildcats will open their Big 12 campaign on Saturday, Dec. 20, with a road trip to Fort Worth to take on TCU.
After a short holiday break, they return for a favorable home stretch at Bramlage Coliseum, hosting Cincinnati on Dec. 31 and West Virginia on Jan. 4 before traveling to Houston on Jan. 7. They close the run with a home showdown against Utah on Jan. 10. This might be a matchup that could be an early measuring stick for the team’s postseason hopes.
January will not be without its challenges. Four of six games will be played away from home, testing the Wildcats’ resilience. The stretch begins with a visit to Texas Tech on Jan. 17. It will be followed by a home clash with Houston on Jan. 21 to finish that series.
Then comes the always-intense Sunflower Showdown in Lawrence against Kansas on January 25. The month wraps with Colorado visiting Manhattan on January 29. It could be renewing a matchup that has grown in importance since the Buffs rejoined the Big 12.
February Road Trips and Season Finale
February features one of the most intriguing travel stretches of the year. Kansas State will head west for a rare Arizona road trip, beginning with Arizona State on Feb. 1. It will mark their first visit to Tempe since 1988. This will be followed by their first-ever trip to Tucson to face Arizona on Feb. 4. The Wildcats then return home for BYU on Feb. 7 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 10 before diving into a tough closing run.
That run includes games at Iowa State on Feb. 15, at UCF on Feb. 18, and at Baylor on Feb. 23, with a home matchup against Kansas sandwiched in on Feb. 21. The regular season will finish at home for the second straight year, as K-State welcomes Iowa State to Bramlage on Sunday, March 1.
The postseason picture will take shape quickly after the finale. The 2026 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled for March 4–9 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a venue that always provides a strong atmosphere for one of college basketball’s toughest conferences.