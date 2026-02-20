Darryn Peterson: All the Injuries That Have Slowed the Kansas Star This Season

When Kansas won the battle for guard Darryn Peterson’s services in 2024, the Jayhawks thought they were getting an out-of-this-world talent, and they were. No one who has seen Peterson play can doubt his litany of abilities, and he’ll likely go in the top five of June’s NBA draft.

However, it’s the playing that has been the tricky part for Peterson this season. Kansas has played in 26 contests in 2026, and Peterson has appeared in a mere 15. He has averaged 20 points in those games, leaving Jayhawks backers (and on Thursday coach Bill Self) wanting just a bit more from an availability standpoint.

With that in mind, here is an exhaustive timeline of Peterson’s ailments in ’26.

Nov. 11 to Dec. 7: A persistent hamstring strain

Almost immediately after introducing himself to Kansas fans with 20-plus-point outings against Green Bay and North Carolina to open the season, Peterson was relegated to the bench with a hamstring strain. On Nov. 14, Self told reporters the Jayhawks did not believe the strain was “a long-term deal.” Peterson missed six more games after Self’s statement, including Kansas losses to Duke and UConn.

Dec. 16 to Jan. 3: Cramping in his quadriceps

Peterson came back for wins over Missouri on Dec. 7 and NC State on Dec. 13, but his return was short-lived. Due to cramping in his quadriceps, Peterson sat against Towson on Dec. 16 and Davidson on Dec. 22. The Jayhawks won both games by wide margins, and the Ohio native exploded back onto the scene with 26 points in a loss to UCF on Jan. 3.

Jan. 20: Sprained ankle at Colorado

Against the Buffaloes, Peterson played 32 minutes of a 75–69 win, scoring 16 points despite spraining his ankle in the second half. That injury cost him a road game against a bad Kansas State team four days later, which Kansas handily won 86–62.

Jan. 31 and Feb. 18: More cramping vs. BYU, at Oklahoma State

On the former date, the Jayhawks hosted the Cougars in a highly anticipated clash. Peterson delivered an efficient 18 points on eight field goal attempts, but left for good with about 16 minutes to go (Kansas won, 90–82). The Jayhawks attributed Peterson’s departure to cramps, a story that repeated itself this past Wednesday when he played just 18 minutes in Kansas’s 81–69 win over the Cowboys. He still found time to drop 23 points on Oklahoma State, though.

Feb. 9: Flu-like symptoms strike against Arizona

Peterson’s biggest absence of the season came as No. 1 Arizona paid the then-No. 9 Jayhawks a visit on Feb. 9. Kansas won that one 82–78 to knock the Wildcats from the ranks of the unbeaten, but Peterson wasn’t on the floor—and illness was the culprit.

