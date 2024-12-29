Kansas State WR "Hurt" By Transfer Portal Rumors
At the time, Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown was focused solely on facing Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.
Unfortunately, the Internet created a distraction.
Before the bowl, there were rumors of Brown hitting the transfer portal. That evidently wasn't the case because he caught five passes for 60 yards in the 44-41 victory against Rutgers Thursday in Phoenix.
"It was really hectic," Brown said. "It got put out on Twitter and it was kind of like frustrating. I wouldn't do that, especially the day before the game. It really hurt me. I just feel like there were a lot of eyes on me."
Brown said he never considered transferring.
"It wasn't real because it wasn't me," Brown said. "I feel like a lot of people believed it."
The Wildcats are excited about the return of Brown. He emerged as their leading receiver this season. He finished with 47 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns.
He's looking to teaming with quarterback Avery Johnson for another season. Although this year ended without a Big 12 title or an appearance in the College Football Playoffs, they feel they can make another run next season.
"I feel like it's not easy to come back from a game like that," Brown said. "It really just goes to show our locker room, our coaches, the belief we have. We all rally together."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
