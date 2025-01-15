Late-Game Execution Hurts Kansas State In Loss To Texas Tech
The Kansas State Wildcats dropped their fourth Big 12 game of the season against Texas Tech. Here are a few takeaways from Tuesday night:
1. David N'Guessan and Brendan Hausen were the MVPs tonight.
N'Guessan's first-half performance shifted the tide and helped Kansas State climb out of its early hole. His defense and scoring on the inside contributed to the Wildcats' 11-0 run in the first half. Meanwhile, Brendan Hausen is taking command of the 3-point shot, going 3-of-8 from the arc for 13 points on the night. Despite the two-game losing streak, his production from 3-point range needs to remain consistent for the team to stay competitive.
2. Coleman Hawkins needs to be more aggressive on the offensive end.
A strong second-half performance illustrates what Hawkins can do offensively. Even for his questionable late shots and turnovers, his offensive push was what kept Kansas State in the game. The issue is that his aggressive play should have come sooner, as he ended the first 20 minutes with just one field goal attempt for two points.
3. Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams was Kansas State's biggest problem.
Williams has to be about the fourth player we've highlighted this season after having a star performance - and game-winner - against the Wildcats. Even his ankle injury in the second half couldn't halt him against Kansas State. He led all scorers Tuesday night with 16, including the clincher in the waning seconds. Williams and guard Elijah Hawkins were the Red Raiders' bread and butter in their neck-and-neck victory.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.