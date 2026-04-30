Analyzing Team Fits of K-State Players Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Two K-State Wildcats were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, as center Sam Hecht and safety VJ Payne heard their names called to continue their football careers.

Now, those two Wildcats will have the chance to compete in the offseason and fall to make the 53-man roster. While it may be a challenge for either Hecht or Payne to become immediate starters, both of them are in a situation where they can contribute in their rookie seasons.

Here's a look at where the newest Wildcats in the NFL stand with their new teams and how they may slot into next season's depth chart.

Sam Hecht: Round 5, Pick 144 to the Carolina Panthers

Hecht was looked at as a guy who could potentially hear his name called at the end of Day 2, but he ended up being drafted to the Panthers with the 144th pick.

The Kansas native had to do it the hard way in college, as he started his career at K-State as a walk-on. However, he quickly proved to be worthy of a scholarship, as he finished his two seasons as a starter by not allowing a single sack. Hecht is the first center to be drafted since Cody Whitehair was taken in the second round by the Chicago Bears in 2016.

While there is always a huge focus on when a player is drafted, it is maybe even more important on where that player goes. Being drafted by the Panthers provides Hecht an opportunity to get on the field, and it might be sooner rather than later.

Carolina has a young franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, but an older offensive line that was the second-most expensive group in the league behind the Denver Broncos in 2025. Panthers general manager Dan Morgan told reporters after the draft that Hecht has a chance to compete to start immediately, as last year's starting center, Cade Hays, signed with the Detroit Lions.

VJ Payne: Round 7, Pick 228 to the New York Jets

Payne was looked at as a Day 3 type of player, and the Jets capitalized and took the former Wildcat with their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He capped off a terrific career at K-State, as he finished with 209 tackles, four interceptions and four sacks in his four seasons in Manhattan.

There is much to like in Payne, as he has terrific athleticism for a safety. He ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, while also possessing a 35-inch vertical. He was a linebacker in high school, and that has helped him be a physical presence over the middle of the field, while also coming up and contributing in stopping the run.

The Jets have been very aggressive this offseason when it comes to bolstering the safety position. They brought in Minkah Fitzpatrick in a rare intra-division trade with the Miami Dolphins in early March. Andre Cisco is a proven commodity on the back end of a defense, making it a challenge for Payne to get on the field on defense early in his career.

However, the combination of size, speed and athleticism should help him get on the field immediately when it comes to special teams. He has no fear when it comes to lowering his shoulder and hitting somebody, and could find himself as a major contributor for the Jets' special teams unit.