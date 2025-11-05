Kansas State Duo Sam Hecht and VJ Payne Receive Shine Bowl Invitations
Two key Kansas State football veterans have been rewarded for their standout collegiate careers. Offensive lineman Sam Hecht and safety VJ Payne have both earned invitations to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl.
Together, they marked another moment of national recognition for the Wildcats’ program. The senior duo’s selection reflects Kansas State’s continued success in developing NFL-caliber talent. Meanwhile, they celebrated the leadership and experience of its senior class.
A Prestigious Stage for College Football Stars
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game. It will take place on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This year’s game once again promises to feature some of the most talented players. Especially from across the country, as they showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts.
For Kansas State, the invitations mark another chapter in an impressive streak of representation at the Shrine Bowl. The Wildcats have now sent players to the event in four of the last five years, including three consecutive seasons. The program’s strong showing in recent years underscores its ability to prepare athletes for the professional ranks.
In the 2025 edition, safety Marques Sigle earned his spot before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. The 2024 roster included defensive end Khalid Duke and offensive lineman KT Leveston. Especially with Duke later signing with the Tennessee Titans and Leveston being selected by the Los Angeles Rams. Going back to 2022, quarterback Skylar Thompson and safety Russ Yeast both played in the Shrine Bowl. They were drafted by the Miami Dolphins and Rams, respectively.
Sam Hecht is One of The Steady Force in the Trenches
From Shawnee, Kansas, Sam Hecht has become a cornerstone of Kansas State’s offensive line. Over the past two seasons, he has started 22 consecutive games. He also logged an impressive 1,410 total snaps while committing just two penalties.
Hecht’s performance hasn’t gone unnoticed. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2024 and was named to the watch lists for both the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in 2025. Beyond his on-field excellence, Hecht also stands out academically. He earned recognition as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, often called the Academic Heisman.
VJ Payne Turned Out to be The Veteran Leader of the Defense
Safety VJ Payne, hailing from Buford, Georgia, has been one of the Wildcats’ most experienced defenders. He has appeared in 39 games, including 38 straight starts.
Over his career, Payne has recorded 191 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, and three interceptions, along with 12 passes defended. This season, he continues to play a vital role, ranking third on the team with 43 tackles.
After wrapping up their third and final bye week of the 2025 season, Kansas State will return to the field on Saturday, November 15, for a road trip to Oklahoma State. The Big 12 clash in Stillwater is set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPNU
