Kansas State’s Sam Hecht Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
Kansas State senior offensive lineman Sam Hecht has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. It is one of the most prestigious honors in college football. Announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF), the award recognizes the nation's absolute best football scholar-athlete. It is based on a combination of academic success, on-field performance, and exemplary leadership.
Sam Hecht’s Recognition Among the Nation’s Best
Hecht is one of 178 semifinalists spanning all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. His recognition continues a strong tradition for K-State. He is the 12th Wildcat semifinalist in as many years. Following notable former honorees such as Tyler Lockett (2014), Dalton Risner (2018), and Austin Moore (2024). Several of those former Wildcats, including Lockett, Risner, Adrian Martinez, and Cooper Beebe, went on to become finalists for the award.
NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton and Eli are also NFF National Scholar-Athletes, praised the nominees. Manning stated that the semifinalists."
With that, Manning added, "They have excelled in the classroom, distinguished themselves on the field, and proven to be leaders in their communities. The Campbell Trophy stands as a reminder that football develops complete individuals, and these young men embody that tradition at the highest level."
Impact on the Field for Kansas State
On the field, the Shawnee, Kansas native has been a cornerstone of the Wildcats' offensive line, starting 17 consecutive games at center since the 2024 season opener. Hecht’s performance has earned him spots on both the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy watch lists.
The athlete led an offensive line unit that was instrumental in the 2024 Wildcats setting school records for rushing yards per carry (6.08) and offensive yards per play (6.57), ranking second and 13th nationally, respectively.
The unit also protected the quarterback effectively, allowing only 13 sacks all season. It's the fewest since 2000, and ranking 10th nationally at 1.00 sacks allowed per game. Impressively, Hecht was penalized just twice over a team-high 840 offensive snaps. It just highlights his discipline and reliability as a leader in the trenches.
Hecht’s accomplishments don’t stop on the gridiron. He is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was named to the Academic All-District Team by College Sports Communicators. Off the field, he is heavily involved in numerous community service projects.
As Hecht continues to add to his impressive résumé, the Wildcats prepare for their next challenge. Kansas State will host UCF on Saturday in an 11 a.m. contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium, with coverage on FS1. For Hecht, the semifinalist honor is just another milestone in a career defined by consistency, discipline, and excellence on and off the field.