Chris Klieman Explains Why Kansas State Can Still Win a Lot of Games
The Kansas State Wildcats faced heartbreak on Saturday, October 4, 2025, falling 35-34 to the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. The game was a rollercoaster, with the Wildcats holding a 31-17 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Only to see it slip away in a dramatic finish.
The pivotal moment came when quarterback Avery Johnson threw an interception. It was returned 66 yards for a touchdown by Baylor’s Jacob Redding, giving the Bears a 32-31 lead with just over four minutes left.
Avery Johnson’s Regretful Interception
K-State briefly reclaimed the advantage, driving deep into the red zone before settling for a 22-yard field goal by Luis Rodriguez. That put the Wildcats ahead 34-32 with 1:48 remaining. Baylor quickly responded when freshman kicker Connor Hawkins drilled a 53-yard field goal with just 31 seconds left, swinging the lead back to the Bears.
The final heartbreak came on Kansas State’s last drive when Rodriguez’s 56-yard field goal attempt. That could have won the game, was blocked by Baylor defensive lineman Caden Jenkins (or Cooper Lanz) with mere seconds remaining.
Despite the crushing loss, Johnson’s overall performance was strong. Yet the interception weighed heavily. For the quarterback, the message was simple and painful: "That interception," Johnson said postgame, "cost us the game."
The interception occurred late in the fourth quarter, and Johnson reflected on the play: "They brought a corner pressure and I saw it. I was just trying to get the ball to (Jaron) Tibbs and not take a sack right there, but with the play we had called up, Tibbs really wasn’t expecting the ball. So I probably should have just taken a sack right there and lived to fight another play."
Chris Klieman Focuses on Resilience
Even amid the loss, head coach Chris Klieman chose to highlight the team’s effort and character. "I’m still pissed we lost, but I’m proud of the resolve and resilience that we’ve shown the last couple of weeks, with our backs against the wall," Klieman said. He emphasized his commitment to the team: "I battle for those guys because they battled for each other."
The Baylor defeat continued a troubling pattern for Kansas State, marking their fourth loss of the season by a single score, totaling just 13 points across all defeats. ESPN Analytics even calculated that the Wildcats had a 98.1% chance of winning with under 10 minutes left. Despite outgaining Baylor 501 to 443 in total yards and converting half of their third downs, K-State faltered on the few plays that mattered most.
Klieman remains confident that the Wildcats’ effort, determination, and resilience will eventually translate into wins. Even with the sting of defeat, the message is clear: Kansas State can still win a lot of games this season.