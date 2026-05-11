Former K-State Quarterback Will Howard in Precarious Situation as Steelers Await Aaron Rodgers Decision

Will Howard was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was a backup for Aaron Rodgers last season. Rodgers played well at times for the Steelers, helping them reach the playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans. He threw for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions despite being 41 years old.

The Steelers are already entering a new era as Mike McCarthy has taken over after Mike Tomlin resigned after last year. McCarthy has plenty of experience when it comes to coaching Rodgers, as the two won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay in 2011. However, their time together with the Packers ended poorly, as their relationship deteriorating played a role in McCarthy getting fired in 2018.

While a reunion between the two back then may have seemed like a long shot, the possibility remains as Rodgers is still in the process of deciding whether or not to come back at 42 years old. The waiting game has put the Steelers in a weird position, with the former K-State and Ohio State star Howard as one of the people with the most to gain or lose.

Howard is one of three current quarterbacks on the active roster

While they wait for the decision by Rodgers, the Steelers have three guys on the current roster. Alongside Howard is Mason Rudolph, who has started games for the team during his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also brought in former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Allar is a local star, having played his college football at Penn State.

Teams will usually keep three quarterbacks on the roster during the season, and if Rodgers does indeed come back for another season, that could leave Howard on the outside looking in. Steelers reporter Mark Madden made headlines over the weekend when he bashed Howard and said that Allar is on a different level than Howard, calling him a 'practice-squad lifer'.

Allar vs. Howard = mismatch.

3rd round vs 6th round.

QB factory vs. weak arm.

McCarthy can teach Allar what he doesn’t know.

McCarthy can’t give Howard what he doesn’t have.

Allar = possible starter.

Howard = practice-squad lifer. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 9, 2026

In his post, Madden doesn't believe that Howard has the tools to be a starter in the NFL. When a team uses a third-round pick on a player, there is a belief from the team that they believe has the potential to become a starter at one point in their career. To take a quarterback as high as they did in Allar could be an indication the team isn't 100 percent convinced that Howard is a guy who could lead the team in the future.

For now, Howard is on the team, but the Rodgers decision could change that at any time. It is highly unlikely that the team will keep four quarterbacks. Rudolph, with his experience and veteran presence, figures to have a spot on the team, and it could easily come down to Howard and Allar to see who the third quarterback is in Pittsburgh.