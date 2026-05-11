One Move Every NFL Team Should Still Make After the Draft

The bulk of team building is complete. Between free agency and the NFL draft , teams across the league have had ample opportunities to upgrade their rosters heading into the 2026 season.

Still, every franchise has areas of its roster that can be improved. There are several free agents still on the open market, and players available through trade. For some teams, a late-season addition could put them over the top as a playoff or Super Bowl contender. For others, it could position them for success in future seasons or add intrigue ahead of the 2026 campaign. As teams begin fine-tuning their rosters ahead of training camp, here is one move every squad should still make.

Arizona Cardinals: Sign a veteran edge rusher

The Cardinals invested heavily in their offense during the draft and free agency, but their defense could use more firepower as well. Arizona finished tied for 28th in sacks in 2025 with 30, and is losing Calais Campbell as he heads for the Ravens . Options for the Cardinals at the position include Jadeveon Clowney, A.J. Epenesa, Joey Bosa and Haason Reddick, among others.

Atlanta Falcons: Sign Bijan Robinson and Drake London to extensions

The Falcons would be wise to extend their top playmakers, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, this offseason. Robinson is still under contract for two more years, while London is entering the final season of his rookie deal. The Falcons are entering a transition year, but Robinson and London will be part of the franchise long-term.

Related: Highest-Paid Running Backs in the NFL

Baltimore Ravens: Sign or trade for a center

After failing to come away with a center during the draft or re-signing Tyler Linderbaum during free agency, the Ravens should try to trade for a center like the Bears did when they brought in Garrett Bradbury. There are extremely limited options at the position in free agency, as the best one, Ethan Pocic, is coming off a torn Achilles tendon he sustained in December. Trading for a center is easier said than done, but the Ravens should at least pursue the opportunity to do so.

“There will be options for us, potentially terminated vets, potentially trade options,” said general manager Eric DeCosta .



Buffalo Bills: Re-sign LB Shaq Thompson

The Bills retooled their defense this offseason as they prepared to switch to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Buffalo could still bolster its linebacking core, which was a weakness for the defense in 2025. There are not a ton of great options still available in free agency, so a reunion with Shaq Thompson makes sense. Thompson was the team’s highest graded linebacker according to PFF , ranking 29th at the position with a grade of 68.8. No other Bills linebacker ranked higher than 58th or had a grade of 57 or better.

Carolina Panthers: Sign Darren Waller

The Panthers missed out on the tight end run in this year’s draft, and could use more there after their leading tight end, Tommy Tremble, finished 47th in receiving yards among players at the position. Perhaps they could turn to veteran Darren Waller instead. After coming out of retirement, Waller proved to be a red zone threat for the Dolphins, catching 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Alternatively, the Panthers could look to another free-agent tight end, such as David Njoku, to fill that void.

Chicago Bears: Sign Taylor Decker

After departing the Lions earlier this offseason, OT Taylor Decker remains unsigned. Decker already has experience playing under head coach Ben Johnson from their time together in Detroit, and could ensure the Bears have depth at tackle as Ozzy Trapilo will miss most of the 2026 season after rupturing his patellar tendon, and Braxton Jones steps in for him.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sign DeAndre Hopkins

The Bengals could bring in a veteran wideout such as DeAndre Hopkins. Cincinnati already boasts one of the league’s best receiving duos in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but could add depth with the signing of Hopkins, who expressed to Sports Illustrated at the Kentucky Derby that he’d like to play alongside Joe Burrow.

.@DeAndreHopkins says he'd like to play with Joe Burrow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aEJ5mXQMQv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2026

Cleveland Browns: Bring back Joel Bitonio

The Browns have done a nice job retooling their offensive line this offseason, but they still have room to bring back guard Joel Bitonio—assuming he decides to continue playing. Bitonio has been a top offensive lineman for the Browns for over a decade, finishing sixth among interior offensive linemen in pass-block win rate in 2025, and could provide stability for a unit in transition.

Dallas Cowboys: Sign Adoree’ Jackson or another veteran CB

The Cowboys have worked on their defense this offseason, but the unit is not a finished product. One area they still need help in is corner. The team signed Cobie Durant and drafted Devin Moore in the fourth round, but could still use other options. Dallas brought in Adoree’ Jackson for a visit, who is familiar with defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme from their time in Philly together. Jackson could be a solid depth piece for a Cowboys secondary looking to improve in 2026.

Denver Broncos: Sign Taysom Hill

The Broncos do not have many needs or even much room for depth players to get playing time, so why not bring in Taysom Hill for a reunion with Sean Payton? The Broncos coach initially unlocked Hill’s versatile abilities when he was with the Saints, and could bring some of those fun gadget plays to the Broncos offense in 2026.

TOUCHDOWN RECEBIDO DO TAYSOM HILL!! FALA DELE



pic.twitter.com/dMyCmE22EL — Endzone Brasil (@Endzone_Brasil) December 31, 2023

Detroit Lions: Sign Kenny Moore II

Three Lions starters in the secondary are coming off injury heading into the 2026 season (safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph and corner Terrion Arnold). Though all three could be back in time for the start of the 2026 season, the Lions need depth in the back end of their defense. There aren’t a ton of great options still available, but the Lions could pursue veteran Kenny Moore II, who was released by the Colts after initially requesting a trade. Moore is 30, but remains a solid option after finishing 2025 as PFF’s 37th-best corner.

Green Bay Packers: Sign a veteran edge

The Packers have one of the best edge rushers in Micah Parsons, but the position group is thin after him, even with Green Bay picking up Lukas Van Ness’s fifth-year option . With it unclear when Parsons will be back from his torn ACL, it would make sense for the Packers to bring in another edge such as Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney.

Houston Texans: Sign Elijah Mitchell or another veteran RB

After trading for David Montgomery, the Texans formed a nice running back duo with Montgomery and Woody Marks. Still, Houston could use more depth at the position, particularly in case of injury. They could turn to veteran free agent Elijah Mitchell, who had a tryout with the Eagles last week, or another veteran such as Khalil Herbert, Miles Sanders or a reunion with Nick Chubb.

Indianapolis Colts: Sign a veteran offensive lineman

Following the departure of right tackle Braden Smith this offseason, it wouldn’t hurt the Colts to invest in more depth along the offensive line. Second-year tackle Jalen Travis is slated to fill in for Smith, but they could perhaps add a veteran to the room for depth. There are tackles on the market, including Taylor Decker and Jack Conklin, as well as a guard such as Kevin Zeitler.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux

Since James Gladstone took over as GM, the Jaguars have been unafraid to execute splashy trades, making deals for Travis Hunter and Jakobi Meyers, among others. One of the Jaguars’ biggest needs this offseason is edge rusher, which they did not address until Day 3 of the draft despite finishing the 2025 season with just 32 sacks, 27th in the NFL. Kayvon Thibodeaux has been a trade candidate for months, and could make sense for a Jaguars defense looking to improve its sack totals in 2026.

Kansas City Chiefs: Sign David Njoku

The Chiefs have spent the bulk of their offseason retooling the defense, but have not invested nearly as many resources in the offense, including at tight end. While Travis Kelce is back, the Chiefs were not one of the many teams involved in the tight end run during the draft. It couldn’t hurt to add another playmaker for Patrick Mahomes, and David Njoku is one of the top options available. Njoku recorded 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2025, but had three consecutive seasons of 500 or more receiving yards from 2022 to ’24.

Las Vegas Raiders: Sign Deebo Samuel

The Raiders did not invest any high picks in a receiver during this year’s draft, and need more help at the position. Deebo Samuel is no longer as explosive as he was in his prime, but he remained productive last season in Washington as he recorded 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. New coach Klint Kubiak is familiar with Samuel, dating back to their time on the 49ers in 2023, making Las Vegas a reasonable fit for the veteran wideout.

Los Angeles Chargers: Re-sign Keenan Allen

The Chargers’ offense is set to improve with their offensive line back healthy and Mike McDaniel taking over the play-calling. Even so, it wouldn’t hurt to bring back Keenan Allen, who was a security blanket for Justin Herbert, particularly on third down. Allen finished the season with 81 receptions for 777 and four touchdowns, notable production for a team that did not bring in a proven receiver this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams: Add a veteran receiver

After surprisingly passing on adding a playmaker with the No. 13 pick in favor of Ty Simpson , the Rams may want to add another veteran receiver. The Rams have plenty of depth at tight end, but the experience in their receiver room is pretty thin after Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, who are only signed through the 2026 season. Along with the remaining free agent market, the Rams could also put themselves back in the A.J. Brown trade conversations if they really want to make a splash at the position.

Miami Dolphins: Extend De’Von Achane

The Dolphins aren’t in desperate need of more veteran talent as they rebuild and look to get their young pieces more playing time. Given this, Miami should prioritize extending running back De’Von Achane, who is set to become a free agent next offseason. Achane is the team’s top and only proven playmaker, and it has made it clear it does not want to trade him. As such, it makes sense for the Dolphins to figure out an extension and keep their star rusher happy.

Minnesota Vikings: Bring back Harrison Smith

The Vikings already made a great move last week by signing receiver Jauan Jennings on a one-year deal, finding their new No. 3 receiver and addressing one of their top needs. The cherry on top to the Vikings’ offseason would be bringing back longtime safety Harrison Smith, who has yet to decide if he will continue playing football in 2026. If Smith doesn’t retire, returning for his 15th season with the Vikings would be ideal.

New England Patriots: Trade for A.J. Brown

The Patriots are still expected to trade for Eagles receiver A.J. Brow n after June 1, when Brown will carry less of a cap hit for Philadelphia. The trade still makes sense for a Patriots team looking to add to their receiving core after bringing in Romeo Doubs earlier this offseason, especially if the Patriots can land Brown without paying too high a price.

New Orleans Saints: Re-sign Cameron Jordan

The Saints did not draft an edge rusher this year, though they did acquire former first-round pick Tyree Wilson from the Raiders during the draft. This ultimately leaves them with room to bring back franchise legend Cameron Jordan, who recorded 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Saints in 2025. Jordan remains productive even as he prepares to enter his age-37 season, and a reunion with the team where he has spent his entire career seems ideal for both sides.

New York Giants: Reunite with Odell Beckham Jr. or another veteran WR

The Giants’ top need following the draft was defensive tackle after trading Dexter Lawrence II to the Bengals, and they’ve been proactive, signing D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris since the draft closed. If there’s another area that the Giants could bolster, it’s the receiving room. The Giants drafted Malachi Fields and will be getting Malik Nabers back from injury, but there’s still room for another playmaker, whether it’s a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. or a veteran such as Stefon Diggs.

Coach Harbaugh said Saturday that he’s spoken with Beckham three or four times over the past week, noting that they’ll let it play out over the next month and into training camp as they decide whether to bring back the 33-year-old wideout.

New York Jets: Sign Russell Wilson or another backup

The Jets already completed the biggest item on their to-do list by signing running back Breece Hall to a contract extension. If they’d like to add depth to an area to their roster, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to improve the quarterback room, which features second-year Brady Cook, rookie Cade Klubnik and Bailey Zappe backing up Geno Smith. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Friday that they are talking to a number of veteran quarterbacks, though they are pleased with the room they have already. The Jets have reportedly offered Russell Wilson a contract to join the franchise, but Wilson could instead pivot to TV. The veteran quarterback market outside of Wilson isn’t deep, as the primary proven options are Jimmy Garoppolo and Cooper Rush.

Philadelphia Eagles: Bring back Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton had a rough 2025 campaign with the Chargers, but could be a useful piece for the Eagles in 2026. Philadelphia dealt with several offensive line injuries last season, which hurt the offense’s performance. Becton played well for the Eagles when he was with the team in 2024, and though Philadelphia is changing its offensive scheme, he could still be a smart insurance piece if the Eagles deal with any more offensive line injuries.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Sign Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers have been waiting for an answer from Aaron Rodgers, and fortunately, one appears to be on the way soon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Rodgers is expected to visit Pittsburgh over the weekend, and is “likely” to play for the Steelers in 2026.

San Francisco 49ers: Sign Joey Bosa

Even with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams returning, and the team drafting Romello Height, the 49ers need pass rush help and should sign Joey Bosa as another piece to the rotation. Beyond the fun of uniting the Bosa brothers, signing Joey gives the 49ers greater depth. After all, no 49ers posted more than four sacks last season.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in late March that he’s not sure if the team would be able to afford the elder Bosa brother, but perhaps Bosa’s price tag could come down as the offseason wears on.

Seattle Seahawks: Extend Devon Witherspoon

The Seahawks have a stacked roster and addressed their two biggest needs in the draft: running back and corner. As such, the biggest item on their agenda is to extend their star corner, Devon Witherspoon. Seattle already extended Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a record-setting contract, and now has to address its other 2023 first-round pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Extend Baker Mayfield

The quarterback market has stalled out over the past year and a half since Dak Prescott signed a record-breaking $60 million-per-year deal. The market should perk up again next offseason, when the 2024 quarterback class becomes extension-eligible, and quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young could also be earning long-term deals. While Baker Mayfield is not necessarily expected to top the market, it would be wise for the Buccaneers to prioritize getting an extension with him done this offseason , ahead of time. Mayfield is set to become a free agent next offseason, and his price tag will only become more expensive in 2027—especially if he and the Buccaneers rebound this season.

Tennessee Titans: Sign Deebo Samuel or another veteran WR

The Titans improved their receiving core by drafting Carnell Tate and signing Wan’Dale Robinson, but could still add more to the pass-catching group by signing a veteran such as Deebo Samuel. The former 49er and Commander could give quarterback Cam Ward another reliable pass catcher, and has familiarity with new coach Robert Saleh from their time in San Francisco.

Washington Commanders: Sign a veteran WR outside of Brandon Aiyuk

The Commanders have been heavily linked to sign Brandon Aiyuk if/when the 49ers release him, but it would be wise for them to look into other veteran receiver options as well. Aiyuk has not played in over a year due to a torn ACL and would be a risk to rely on after his 2026 guarantees were voided for opting out of certain team meetings and activities. The Commanders have some veteran options in Dyami Brown and Treylon Burks, but could look to bring back Deebo Samuel, Stefon Diggs or another veteran as an alternative to Terry McLaurin and third-round pick Antonio Williams.

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