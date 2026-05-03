K-State on fire on the 2027 recruiting trail under first year coach Collin Klein

Collin Klein put together a spectacular college football career as the quarterback at K-State from 2008-2012. He helped lead the program to incredible heights, guiding the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship in his final year. He also finished that season No. 3 in the Heisman Trophy race.

Fast forward 14 years, and Klein is in his first spring as the head coach of the Wildcats. While he and his staff are focused on the upcoming season, it is never too early to start building for the future as well with the 2027 recruiting class. Recently, his staff has done a phenomenal job of getting guys to commit to K-State. According to the 247Sports rankings, the Wildcats have the No. 22 class in the country, with many of those guys signing recently.

K-State gets their potential quarterback of the future

Right now, it is still the Avery Johnson era, as the senior quarterback enters the season with huge hype after being reunited with his first college offensive coordinator in Klein. However, as of now, this will be Johnson's last year in Manhattan, barring a potential 5-in-5 ruling that the NCAA is currently discussing.

With that in mind, the Wildcats have to start planning on who will be the next quarterback under Klein, and K-State picked up that potential guy with a commitment from 3-star quarterback Cameron Kruse. The soon-to-be senior in high school started his career at Olathe West, but moved to Tennessee after his dad took the offensive coordinator job at Tennessee State. However, he is expected to be moving back to Kansas for his senior year.

He is coming off a spectacular junior year at Page High School in Tennessee, as he led the team to a state championship. He finished the year with 2,264 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Kruse also showcased the dual-threat ability that is vital to a Klein-run offense, as he rushed for 376 yards and six more scores.

April was a great month for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail

Of the 11 players currently committed in the class of 2027, eight of them committed in April alone. Klein has done a great job of expanding his, as the Wildcats have guys in their class from Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia. They are going right into the heart of SEC football and getting guys to commit to Manhattan.

On the same day that Kruse committed to K-State, they got an equally important commitment on the defensive side of the ball in Dawayne Jones. Hailing from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, defensive tackle is the No. 41-ranked defensive lineman, as well as the No. 10 prospect in the state of Oklahoma. He had originally been committed to K-State in February, but he announced on April 18 that he was opening his options. However, just 10 days later, he announced his allegiance to K-State.

It is still very early in the 2027 recruiting class, and players will often change their minds throughout the process. However, getting as many guys as they did in April should have K-State fans very excited about where the Wildcats program could be heading in the future.