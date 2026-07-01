Former K-State Star Dean Wade Signs Lucrative Contract With 76ers

Dean Wade spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he has a new home after signing a four-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, he averaged 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, while helping the Cavaliers go on a run to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the New York Knicks.

Free agent forward Dean Wade has agreed to a four-year, $39 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Several contenders pursued the former Cavaliers forward, who has become an indispensable defending and shooting frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/VSw15tkITO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Wade has spent his whole career in Cleveland

After a stellar college career at K-State, Wade went undrafted during the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he was quickly signed to a two-way contract by the Cavaliers and became a key contributor in Cleveland. Before the 2023-24 season, he signed a three-year, $18 million deal.

In 342 games with the Cavs, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. While those numbers don't suggest a big contract, it is his versatility on the defensive end that made the 76ers so interested. At 6-foot-9, Wade has the ability to guard any position on the court, which is a highly sought out talent in today's NBA.

His strengths complement the 76ers' roster in a big way

Philadelphia has one of the youngest and most dynamic backcourts in the NBA with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. When Joel Embiid is healthy, the 76ers can score on opponents from anywhere on the floor. Wade will team up with Paul George at the small-forward/power-forward positions and form one of the better defensive wing duos in the NBA.

While he isn't someone who is going to take over games with his scoring, his ability to create space for that backcourt to attack the rim is another reason he is a good fit with the 76ers. For his NBA career, Wade is a 36.7% 3-point shooter. With how relentless Maxey and Edgecombe are at attacking the rim, that is going to allow Wade to get some great looks from the outside.

The NBA off-season is off to a wild start as LeBron James is headed to a new team. Other players, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, and Ja Morant, have all been traded. While those are the moves that gets the national attention, Wade is the type of signing that becomes bigger during the season when the team is on a postseason run.