Dean Wade Will Emerge as Key X-Factor in Cavaliers' Series Against Pistons

Dean Wade was a star during his days at K-State, as he finished 10th all-time with 1,510 points. While he was more of a scorer in college, his versatility has helped him carve out a role with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA. He has become a vital part of the Cavaliers' run this season and has helped them advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Up next is a matchup against the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons, and Wade could play a much bigger role in this series than many may think.

Cavaliers are better when Wade is on the floor

NBA fans across the league may not realize just what Wade brings to the team, but the numbers show that the Cavaliers are better when Wade is on the floor. Entering Game 1 against the Pistons on Tuesday night, the Cavaliers are +151 on the season when the former K-State player is on the floor.

In the playoffs, the lineup of Wade, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, James Harden, and Jarrett Allen has been the best the Cavaliers have put on the floor. Coach Kenny Atkinson went away from that group in the middle of the series against the Toronto Raptors, despite that group outscoring the Raptors by 44.9 points per 100 possessions.

With the team trailing big in Game 6, Atkinson went back to that lineup, and they mounted a huge rally before R.J. Barrett hit the shot of the playoffs thus far to send it to Game 7. With the season on the line on Sunday night, Atkinson went back to that lineup, and the Cavaliers were able to get the win.

Wade's size could present best challenge to Pistons' superstar Cade Cunningham

The backcourt of Harden and Mitchell is one of the most dynamic offensive duos in the NBA, but to ask either of them to be able to guard Cunningham is a big ask in this series. At 6-foot-2, Mitchell is too small to guard the Pistons star, while Harden has never been known as a defensive stopper. Cunningham plays at his own pace throughout the game and is as physical a guard as there is in the league.

That is where Wade enters the picture. Wade does a terrific job of moving his feet at 6-foot-9 and is both strong and physical enough to pose a challenge for Cunningham. Wade played in only one of the four games this year against the Pistons, with the Cavaliers winning that game 116-95. Cunningham had one of his worst games of the season, as he finished with 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting, while also turning the ball over five times.

What has made the Pistons such a good team this year is that they are as physical a team as there is in the NBA. In the first round, the Orlando Magic had the personnel to go toe-to-toe with them physically, which is why they were able to take the Pistons seven games. The Cavaliers don't have quite the personnel to play like that, but Wade is one of the few guys who is able to do that.

With Mitchell and Harden, the Cavaliers have two guards who are capable of winning any game with their offensive ability. However, in order to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, it may just come down to the defensive play of the former K-State star.