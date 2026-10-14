K-State Backcourt is Taking Shape Under Casey Alexander

With 13 newcomers and a new coaching staff, K-State basketball enters the 2026-27 season with plenty of unaswered questions.

But first-year coach Casey Alexander appears to be finding answers on what players are going to contribute in the backcourt.

During a press conference on Monday, Alexander made it clear that guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaden Schutt will be central figures in the Wildcats' plans this year.

"I would expect those guys to start and play 30 minutes a game," Alexander said. "I'd be really surprised if it doesn't work itself out that way.

That is a major statement from a coach still evaluating how the pieces of an almost entirely new roster fit together.

Rechsteiner arrives in Manhattan after a productive season at Colorado State, where he averaged 12 points. He also made 86 three-pointers.

Schutt is another player who will fit well in Alexander's offense, as he led Virginia Tech in three-pointers in both of his seasons with the Hokies.

Alexander's teams have always relied on perimeter shooting, and this is exactly the type of backcourt that the first-year coach would want. Both of these players have played a ton of college basketball and will provide a brand-new team with two very good leaders on the floor. Not only does Alexander believe in them, but their teammates do as well, and they join Brock Vice as a team captain.

For a team with only Andrej Kostic returning from last season, having a backcourt like that will pay dividends early in the year.

Alexander acknowledged that the Wildcats struggled with communication and execution during their closed scrimmage against Tulsa. With so many new moving pieces learning a new system, the lack of familiarity showed.

K-State hosts Missouri in an exhibition game on Oct. 23, and then travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornuskers on the 26th. Both of those teams made it to the NCAA Tournament last year, and have teams that are expected to contend for a spot next year.

Missouri is especially an intriguing matchup, as the Tigers have a backcourt that has a chance to be legitimate. Both of these games will be a great indicator of where the Wildcats are and where they need to be before the opener against South Dakota State on Nov. 3

If the Wildcats are going to have the season that Alexander and the fans are hoping for, then that backcourt figures to have a big year.

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