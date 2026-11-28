Disastrous Week in Las Vegas Raises Major Concerns for K-State Basketball
The K-State Wildcats entered Thanksgiving week with an opportunity to build momentum and pick up a signature nonconference victory. Instead, they left Las Vegas with more questions than answers.
The Wildcats finished eighth at the Players Era 16 tournament, dropping all three games in convincing fashion.
- Tuesday: 101-61 loss to Gonzaga
- Thursday: 104-91 loss to Alabama
- Friday: 98-69 loss to Michigan
K-State has now lost four consecutive games, and optimism surrounding the beginning of the Casey Alexander era has quickly disappeared.
Here are three of the biggest takeaways from a disappointing week for the Wildcats.
K-State's defense is nowhere near good enough
There is no bigger concern surrounding the Wildcats right now than their performance on the defensive end.
K-State surrendered 303 points in three games, allowing its opponents to average 101 points. Even with Alexander's preference for playing at a fast pace, those numbers are unacceptable.
The loss to Michigan was particularly concerning considering the Wolverines entered Friday riding a three-game losing streak of their own. Michigan had lost its first two games in Las Vegas by a combined 53 points before defeating the Wildcats by 29.
The Big 12 is loaded this season, with teams like KU, Arizona, and Houston looking like legitimate national championship contenders. If the defense doesn't improve, it will be a long first season for Alexander and his team.
The Wildcats are too reliant on the 3-point shot
Alexander's offensive philosophy was always going to feature a heavy emphasis on perimeter shooting. However, the Wildcats must find more ways to generate offense when those shots aren't falling.
Entering the Michigan game, 54.4 percent of K-State's field-goal attempts had come from beyond the arc. Against the Wolverines, 19 of the Wildcats' 27 first-half field-goal attempts were 3-pointers.
For the Wildcats, the way they are shooting the basketball right now is putting a bad defense in even worse shape. Long shots equal long rebounds, and these misses from the 3-point line are basically turnovers that are allowing opponents easy baskets.
Casey Alexander faces his first major challenge at K-State
Nobody expected Alexander to completely turn around the program overnight. However, the manner in which the Wildcats are losing games is concerning.
K-State has already suffered losses to South Dakota State and Campbell, and its three performances in Las Vegas showed how significant the gap is between the Wildcats and quality competition.
There have been encouraging individual performances, particularly from Brandon Rechsteiner and Brock Vice, who each scored 27 points against Alabama.
However, individual production hasn't translated into team success.
The biggest challenge for Alexander over the next month will be establishing a dependable identity beyond shooting 3-pointers. The Wildcats need to become more competitive defensively, develop greater offensive balance and find a way to respond when adversity strikes.
Eight games aren't nearly enough to evaluate whether Alexander will ultimately succeed in Manhattan. But after what transpired in Las Vegas, there is no denying the magnitude of the rebuilding job in front of him.
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Mark has over a decade of experience as a reporter, with his content being on numerous websites including, ESPN, Newsweek and Cleveland.com among many others. His career started at K-State as the sports editor for the K-State Collegian. He also coaches high school basketball at Blue Valley West in Overland Park. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow kstate_kcsn