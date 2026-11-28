The K-State Wildcats entered Thanksgiving week with an opportunity to build momentum and pick up a signature nonconference victory. Instead, they left Las Vegas with more questions than answers.

The Wildcats finished eighth at the Players Era 16 tournament, dropping all three games in convincing fashion.

Tuesday: 101-61 loss to Gonzaga

Thursday: 104-91 loss to Alabama

Friday: 98-69 loss to Michigan

K-State has now lost four consecutive games, and optimism surrounding the beginning of the Casey Alexander era has quickly disappeared.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways from a disappointing week for the Wildcats.

K-State's defense is nowhere near good enough

There is no bigger concern surrounding the Wildcats right now than their performance on the defensive end.

K-State surrendered 303 points in three games, allowing its opponents to average 101 points. Even with Alexander's preference for playing at a fast pace, those numbers are unacceptable.

K-State is off to its worst start since 1982-83, excluding the pandemic season. K-State’s opponents have shot over 50% from the floor in 4 straight, the first time that’s happened since 2008. They narrowly missed allowing 100 pts in 3 straight (never happened in program history) — Cole Manbeck (@Cole_Manbeck) November 28, 2026

The loss to Michigan was particularly concerning considering the Wolverines entered Friday riding a three-game losing streak of their own. Michigan had lost its first two games in Las Vegas by a combined 53 points before defeating the Wildcats by 29.

The Big 12 is loaded this season, with teams like KU, Arizona, and Houston looking like legitimate national championship contenders. If the defense doesn't improve, it will be a long first season for Alexander and his team.

The Wildcats are too reliant on the 3-point shot

Alexander's offensive philosophy was always going to feature a heavy emphasis on perimeter shooting. However, the Wildcats must find more ways to generate offense when those shots aren't falling.

Entering the Michigan game, 54.4 percent of K-State's field-goal attempts had come from beyond the arc. Against the Wolverines, 19 of the Wildcats' 27 first-half field-goal attempts were 3-pointers.

K-State has shot under 40% from the floor in 4 consecutive games. That’s only occurred twice before since the 2005-06 season. An awful start to the Casey Alexander era as the Wildcats look like they might be the worst high major program in college hoops this season . — Cole Manbeck (@Cole_Manbeck) November 28, 2026

For the Wildcats, the way they are shooting the basketball right now is putting a bad defense in even worse shape. Long shots equal long rebounds, and these misses from the 3-point line are basically turnovers that are allowing opponents easy baskets.

Casey Alexander faces his first major challenge at K-State

Nobody expected Alexander to completely turn around the program overnight. However, the manner in which the Wildcats are losing games is concerning.

K-State has already suffered losses to South Dakota State and Campbell, and its three performances in Las Vegas showed how significant the gap is between the Wildcats and quality competition.

There have been encouraging individual performances, particularly from Brandon Rechsteiner and Brock Vice, who each scored 27 points against Alabama.

However, individual production hasn't translated into team success.

The biggest challenge for Alexander over the next month will be establishing a dependable identity beyond shooting 3-pointers. The Wildcats need to become more competitive defensively, develop greater offensive balance and find a way to respond when adversity strikes.

Eight games aren't nearly enough to evaluate whether Alexander will ultimately succeed in Manhattan. But after what transpired in Las Vegas, there is no denying the magnitude of the rebuilding job in front of him.

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