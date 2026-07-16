Kameron Cooper Has High Ceiling as First Commit in Class of 2027

K-State is gearing up for the first year of the Casey Alexander era, as the coach was hired away from Belmont in mid-March. He was quick to bring in the staff he wanted in Manhattan, and one of the coaches he hired was John Cooper. That move paid off recently, as it helped the Wildcats secure a commitment from Cooper's son Kameron, who is a 4-star guard out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

While the younger Cooper is gearing up for his senior campaign, he is currently wrapping up his AAU career with the Las Vegas Knicks. Last weekend, Cooper was with his team participating in Richmond during a Puma Circuit event. After coaching against him last weekend, it is clear why the Wildcats are interested in him.

He has the size, length and athleticism to be a great 3-and-D guy

There is a lot to like about Cooper, but first and foremost is that he absolutely looks the part of a Division-1 wing. At 6-foot-5, he has tremendous length and athleticism, and he has the type of frame where he could get much stronger in college. It wouldn't be a shock to see him arrive in Manhattan at potentially 6-foot-7, which could put him in a position to play many different spots on the floor.

You can certainly tell that Cooper is the son of a college basketball coach, as his IQ sticks out on both ends of the court. On offense, he does a tremendous job of creating space for his teammates. With his ability to shoot the ball at a high rate from the 3-point line, he forces opponents to have to shade him. While he may not score on those possessions, it creates golden opportunities for his teammates to score the ball.

Cooper fits exactly how Alexander wants to play

It is no secret how Alexander is going to want to play. Throughout his time as the Belmont coach, the Bruins relied on the 3-point shot as much as any team in college basketball. His ability to space the floor is exactly what Alexander wants, and how he is looking to score the ball fits how the Wildcats are going to play.

While his offense is what gets a lot of the talk, he also has the potential to be a high-level defender. That length and athleticism help Cooper be a versatile player on the defensive end of the court. He can guard positions 1-through-4, allowing his team to switch a lot on ball screens. In the Big 12, you have to be able to guard different spots, and it could be his defense that helps him get on the floor.

Analysis: K-State fans should be very optimistic with Alexander's first 2027 commit

Obviously, having his dad on the staff gave K-State a big advantage when recruiting Cooper. However, this isn't one of those offers because you know somebody. As good as he was in person, it is still obvious that he is only beginning to scratch the surface of what he could become. Don't be surprised if he is at K-State for a few years, and he has a chance to develop into an All-Big 12 caliber player.