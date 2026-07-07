K-State basketball lands four-star guard to begin its 2027 recruiting class

Casey Alexander and his staff didn't need much of an introduction for their first commit of the 2027 recruiting class. Four-star shooting guard Kameron Cooper, the son of K-State assistant coach John Cooper, committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Cooper is ranked as the No. 115 player in the country and the 32nd-best shooting guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals industry rankings. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard plays for Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and is the consensus No. 2-ranked player in Nevada in the 2027 class according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. He chose K-State over listed offers from TCU, Xavier, San Diego State, UNLV and others.

Cooper is K-State's highest-ranked commit since David Castillo signed with the Wildcats in the 2024 class. He is the third high school recruit to commit to play for Casey Alexander since he took over as the head coach in March, joining 2026 signees Jaylon Alexander and Devin Hutcherson.