Kansas State vs. TCU Game Day Central
Kansas State hosts 4-1 TCU in a game that the Wildcats need to win to turn their season around.
The TCU Horned Frogs are 4-1 with wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, SMU, and Colorado. Their only loss of the season came on the road, where they fell to Arizona State and lost by three. In
TCU's last game, they came back from a 14-0 deficit, and the Horned Frogs defeated Colorado 35-21 on their home field. With 275 passing yards and five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), quarterback Josh Hoover played a key role. Three interceptions and four turnovers were forced by the TCU defense to help the Hornfrogs get the come-from-behind victory over Colorado. Despite having the third-best passing attack in the Big 12, TCU's pass defense has been problematic, finishing close to the bottom of the conference.
With victories over UCF and North Dakota, Kansas State is 2-4. This season, they lost against Iowa State, Baylor, Arizona State, and Army. After letting a late lead slip away in a devastating 35-34 defeat to Baylor, Kansas State is hoping to recover with a win at home against TCU. Five of the Wildcats' six games have been decided by a single score, and they have played in close games the whole season. In addition to leading the team in rushing yards, quarterback Avery Johnson demonstrated his versatility by playing well overall against Baylor in passing 344 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, Kansas State's offense has had trouble staying consistent, finishing in the middle to bottom half of the Big 12 in the majority of team statistics. However, the Wildcats look to get a much-needed win against TCU on their home field.