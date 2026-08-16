Previewing K-State’s offensive line, including depth-chart predictions and key position battles

No position on the offensive side of the football had more turnover for Kansas State than the offensive line this offseason. The Wildcats only return one starter upfront–albeit a good one in preseason All-Big 12 First-Team selection John Pastore.

However, you could argue replacing much of the offensive line from 2025 is a positive. The Wildcats struggled upfront last season outside of Pastore and center Sam Hecht, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

If you looked at the final stats of 2025 without diving into the details or having watched each game, you’d probably think the prior paragraph was a mistake. The numbers would make you think the Wildcats’ offensive line was among the league’s best, given they ranked No. 15 nationally in sack rate allowed at just under 3.9%, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry, a mark that ranked 23rd in the country.

But the reality is it was a struggle for much of the offensive line in 2025. The unit significantly regressed from prior seasons. The Wildcats’ rushing numbers were inflated by the final two games of the season, when they ran for 678 yards combined on 85 carries, an average of 8 yards per rush, highlighted by the school-record 472 yards on the ground at Utah and over 11 yards per carry. It should be noted those strong performances occurred against two of the country's worst run defenses (Utah was No. 114 at 5 yards per rush allowed, while Colorado ranked 127th out of 136 FBS teams at 5.2 yards per carry given up).

K-State ran for 4.2 yards per carry or less in six of the 12 games, including three games under 4 yards per carry. They showed far more consistency and a much higher success rate in 2024, rushing for 5-plus yards per carry in nine of 13 games, and had only one game under 4.3 yards per rush. K-State shattered the school record for yards per carry in a season in 2024 at 6.1 yards per rush, which ranked No. 2 in the country.

But in 2025, K-State’s offensive line went from top five nationally in run push to No. 93 in the country, according to Brett Ciancia of Pick Six previews . The Wildcats also gave up the highest stuff rate (the percentage of rushing plays where the ball carrier is tackled at or behind the line of scrimmage) since 2019–Chris Klieman’s first season as the head coach–while also having the lowest average line yards per carry (a stat that measures how much credit an offensive line gets for a running play) since 2019.

Offensive line play will be critical for a Collin Klein offense whose foundation will be running the football. I’ll have my eyes most heavily focused on this group offensively early in the season under new offensive line coach Mike Schmidt.

With less than three weeks until the season opener, let’s preview what I believe to be the two-deep on the depth chart and break down each player listed who I think could contribute on the offensive line this season.

Left tackle:

No. 1. John Pastore, 6-foot-6, 302-pound fifth-year senior

Talent has never been a question when it comes to Pastore. Health has. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle’s upside had been mentioned repeatedly early in his career, but injuries limited his ability to get on the field.

Pastore was able to show K-State fans just how good he can be in his first full season as a starter in 2025, earning Second-Team All-Big 12 honors while starting all 12 games at left tackle.

The Colorado native is the lone returning starter on the Wildcats’ offensive line. The preseason All-Big-12 First-Team selection will be counted on to be a mainstay protecting Avery Johnson’s blindside.

No. 2. Oliver Miller, 6-foot-6, 294-pound true freshman

Seeing a true freshman as the No. 2 left tackle on a depth chart will likely create some trepidation among K-State fans. However, the buzz and hype when it comes to Oliver Miller continues to grow. At this point, it sounds like almost a certainty the Colorado native plays meaningful snaps this season. And not necessarily out of necessity due to an injury, but because the K-State coaching staff believes he’s good enough to see the field and help them in year one.

Miller, a first-team all-state selection as a senior at powerhouse Cherry Creek High School, was the No. 669 player nationally and No. 52 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class. But if you were to ask K-State’s coaches, the recruiting services severely underrated Miller. And if you wanted that belief reaffirmed, know that Ohio State offered Miller late in the recruiting process and were trying to flip the 6-foot-6 tackle prior to signing with K-State.

Left guard:

No. 1. Tanner Morley, 6-foot-6, 320-pound fourth-year junior

Morley, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound transfer from Colorado State, chose Kansas State over Houston after entering the transfer portal this offseason. Morley started 10 games for the Rams in 2024 while playing 736 snaps. He allowed just one sack on 376 pass blocking snaps.

Morley, who was named a Colorado State captain heading into the 2025 season, started the first four games of 2025 before missing the rest of the year with a knee injury.

K-State is counting on Morley to be a starter at left guard, though his health will be something to monitor for the 2026 season.

No. 2. Dylan Villarouel, 6-foot-3, 328-pound second-year sophomore

Villarouel played in four games as a reserve offensive lineman as a true freshman, playing 43 offensive snaps, including a season-high 18 at Utah when the Wildcats rushed for a school-record 427 yards.

In an ideal world, Villarouel would be K-State’s starting center. But he may need to kick out to left guard out of necessity if Morley misses time due to injury.

Center

No. 1. Dylan Villarouel, 6-foot-3, 328-pound second-year sophomore

Villarouel played guard during his limited snaps last season, but the Wildcats view him as an ideal center in their offense. The 6-foot-3, 328-pound second-year sophomore would be the Wildcats largest center from a size standpoint in a long time. However, as mentioned above, there’s a chance K-State may need to move him all over the interior of the offensive line.

No. 2. Delvin Morris, 6-foot-3, 293-pound fourth-year senior

Morris spent his first three seasons at Akron playing a variety of positions along the offensive line prior to entering the transfer portal this offseason. Morris chose K-State over offers from Kentucky and North Carolina State in the portal.

In 2024, Morris played 560 snaps in 12 games, including seven starts while playing primarily at left guard. Morris started four games in 2025 while appearing in all 12 contests. He recorded 472 snaps, with 214 coming at center and 213 at left tackle.



Morris only allowed one sack in 630 pass-blocking snaps over the last two seasons.

If K-State elects to kick Villarouel out to left guard should Morley miss any time, then Morris could be who slides in at center.

Right guard

No. 1. Keiton Jones, 6-foot-3, 322-pound second-year sophomore

Arguably the strongest player on the K-State roster, Jones possesses tremendous upside who could take K-State’s offensive line to the next level as he gains valuable experience in his second season of college football.

The 6-foot-3, 322-pound sophomore was ranked as the No. 461 player nationally and No. 39 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 recruiting class. Jones elected to sign with Missouri, where he spent last season as a true freshman.

The Coffeyville, Kan., native entered the portal this offseason and chose K-State over other programs such as Oregon and Penn State. He was ranked as the No. 55 interior offensive lineman in the portal, according to On3.

Jones, a two-time state powerlifting champion with a squat of 650 pounds in high school, is as strong as they come. He could be a key force in helping lift K-State’s running game this season.

No. 2. Navarro Schunke, 6-foot-6, 322-pound third-year junior

OR

Charlie Adams, 6-foot-2, 327-pound third-year junior

I had to put an “OR” somewhere within the depth chart in honor of former head coach Bill Snyder, who was notorious for placing them all over his two-deep. In this case, it feels warranted. I’m not certain who will be second in line at right guard. Full transparency, it could be someone other than the two I have listed here.

Let’s start with Schunke, who was the No. 577 player in the country and No. 53 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. Schunke undoubtedly possesses the size and strength to be a quality player on the interior of the offensive line. And he possesses a trait I love in linemen on both sides of the football–he’s an accomplished wrestler. He became the first player in South Dakota history to win five Class-A state titles, closing out his career by winning 165 straight matches.

He hasn’t received any snaps during his first two years in the program. We’ll see if that changes in 2026 and if he can crack the two-deep at guard.

Meanwhile, Charlie Adams was a portal addition from FCS Cal Poly. The 6-foot-2, 327-pounder started 10 games at right tackle while playing 524 total snaps. He did not allow a sack in 312 pass-blocking snaps. Prior to Cal Poly, Adams played at El Camino College, a junior college program in California. He earned Second-Team All-Conference in the All-National Northern League.

Adams does not possess the length to be a prototypical tackle at the FBS level and is expected to spend most of his time on the interior of the Wildcats’ offensive line.

Right tackle

No. 1. Gus Hawkins, 6-foot-7, 307 pound third-year junior

Hawkins is expected to be a mainstay at right tackle in 2026 after getting valuable experience last season. The 6-foot-7, 307-pound third-year junior recorded 123 snaps last season, including a career-high 31 snaps against UCF along with his first career start against Army. He missed the final few games of the season due to an injury.

Hawkins is a big-time talent with the prototypical size and body for the position. He was the No. 169 player in the entire country, No. 12 offensive tackle and the top player in Kansas in the 2024 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry consensus rankings.

No. 2. Tyler Johnson, 6-foot-6, 312-pound fourth-year senior

Kansas State was looking to the portal for quality depth at offensive tackle this past offseason. They believe they’ve found it in Tyler Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 312-pound fourth-year senior.

Johnson spent his first three seasons at Auburn before entering the portal. He entered his second season with the Tigers as the starter at left tackle in the season-opener vs. Alabama A&M before playing a season-high 38 snaps the following week vs. California. However, he lost the starting job and would go on to play sparingly the rest of the season. In 2025, Johnson primarily saw time on special teams.

Despite that, K-State believes there’s talent to tap into when it comes to the Louisiana native, who was the No. 39-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. The hope is he can be a quality backup option at both tackle spots.