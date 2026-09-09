Rodney Fields Jr. Shows Elite Potential in Week 1 Win Against Nicholls

Rodney Fields Jr. had a solid season for Oklahoma State last year, as he rushed for 614 yards and one touchdown. After the season, the Cowboys brought in an entire new coaching staff, and Fields decided to transfer K-State.

The Wildcats already had a featured running back in Joe Jackson, who finished with 911 yards. However, after Week 1, Fields showed that he is more than capable of being a No. 1 running back, and is a big reason why the Wildcats have a group of running backs that is as good as any in the Big 12.

Fields set the tone on his very first run of game

When the Wildcats took the field for their first drive of the season, it was Fields who lined up in the backfield with Avery Johnson. On his first carry of the season, Fields went 21 yards to help get the K-State offense rolling. He was known as more of a big-play running back last year, but he showed toughness and a willingness to fight for extra yards.

After the game, Klein talked about how that competitive spirit helped him win the job.

“It was a very, very close competition, and whoever ran out there first, I would feel really, really good about it," Klein said. "When we went live in camp, Rodney separated himself by a fraction.”

Collin Klein on the decision to start Rodney Fields over Joe Jackson and Jay Harris:



“It was a very, very close competition, and whoever ran out there first I would feel really, really good about it... When we went live in camp, Rodney separated himself by a fraction…” pic.twitter.com/Y9JRa9b2yi — K-State on KCSN (@kstate_kcsn) September 6, 2026

K-State rushing attack can be as dynamic as any in the country

The combination of Fields, Jackson, and Jay Harris can be as good as any in college football. All three complement each other well, and their versatility will allow Klein to get very creative with his play calls. Add a quarterback who can run like Johnson, and opposing defenses will have their hands full containing the K-State offense.

Fields didn't have any catches in the game against Nicholls, but that was a strength of his coming out of Oklahoma State. It was Jackson who showed off his receiving ability, as he scored on a 45-yard pass from Johnson.

In many cases, when a team has a group of running backs like this, their skill sets are almost too different. Opposing defenses can start to figure out offensive tendencies. With these three running backs, the entire offensive playbook is still open.

The game against Washington State will be much tougher than Week 1 against Nicholls. The Cougars have a good defense, especially on the defensive line. They did an outstanding job of limiting a talented Washington offense and will put a lot of pressure on the K-State offensive line.

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