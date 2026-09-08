Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Oregon Ducks entered the college football season as the No. 2-ranked team in the nation and one of the favorites to win the National Championship, but they needed a late touchdown to pull ahead of the Boise State Broncos as 24.5-point favorites.

Fortunately for the Ducks, a win is a win, and they now have a chance to right some of their wrongs from a week ago when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 2.

While the Ducks escaped a near-upset, the Cowboys did lose their own Week 1 game as significant favorites, losing to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes as 13.5-point favorites. Do they have any chance to bounce back in Week 2?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon -22.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State +22.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Oregon N/A

Oklahoma State +1000

Total

OVER 57.5 (-109)

UNDER 57.5 (-110)

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Oregon record: 1-0

Oklahoma State record: 0-1

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Oregon won and covered the spread against Oklahoma State last season, winning 69-3

Oregon is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The OVER is 6-4 in Oregon's last 10 games

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Oklahoma State's last 10 games

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch

Dante Moore, QB - Oregon Ducks

Despite the near-loss, Dante Moore still looked fantastic in his 2026 debut. He completed 28-of-37 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns. The future NFL Draft pick will look to continue to impress scouts throughout the season, and he has another chance to do exactly that this Saturday.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm not going to push the panic button when it comes to Oregon. Sure, the Ducks only won by seven points, but they outgained the Broncos 497-274. 10 penalties, a turnover, and three failed fourth-down conversions almost came back to haunt them, but they managed to overcome those shortcomings. I don't expect them to be hurt by that many penalties and turnovers as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State outgained Tulsa by just four yards, and lost by 14 points.

The Ducks absolutely steamrolled the Cowboys last season, winning by over 60 points. It may not be quite that lopsided in Week 2 this year, but I don't think Oregon will struggle to cover this spread.

Pick: Oregon -22.5 (-110) via Caesars

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