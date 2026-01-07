MANHATTAN, Kan. — The pace of the modern college football offseason can be dizzying, and Kansas State fully embraced that reality on Monday, Jan. 5. In a single-day recruiting surge that reshaped the outlook of the Wildcats’ 2026 roster.

Kansas State stacked commitment after commitment, capped by the addition of a high-upside defensive playmaker in the secondary. Koy Beasley is one of them. A standout safety most recently at Miami (Ohio), he became the fourth transfer portal commitment of the day for head coach Chris Klieman.

Kansas State Addresses a Major Need in the Secondary

His decision followed earlier additions of Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams, Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones, and Illinois defensive back Kaleb Patterson. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Beasley’s commitment represents another important step. It has quickly become a targeted overhaul of the Wildcats’ defensive backfield.

Kansas State has signed Miami (Ohio) safety transfer Koy Beasley, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Beasley, who is repped by @nick__wisinski, posted 40 total tackles, an interception and six pass breakups as a redshirt freshman this season. pic.twitter.com/0eq8Alab4K — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 5, 2026

The safety position emerged as an immediate offseason priority for Kansas State following a significant wave of departures. Qua Moss, Daniel Cobbs, and Colby McCalister all entered the transfer portal, while veteran contributors VJ Payne and Gunner Maldonado graduated, leaving clear voids on the back end of the defense.

Beasley is the third defensive back to join Kansas State during this portal cycle, alongside Patterson and Arkansas transfer cornerback Keshawn Davila. The additions reflect a clear strategy to bring experience, athleticism, and flexibility into the secondary.

After visiting Manhattan over the weekend, Beasley committed with three years of eligibility remaining. It gives the Wildcats both a near-term contributor and a long-term building block.

Although Beasley spent the 2024 season at Purdue without appearing in a game, his redshirt freshman season at Miami (Ohio) in 2025 showed his ability to produce at the FBS level. During that campaign, he recorded 40 total tackles, one interception, and six pass breakups.

Elite Speed Translates to the Field

According to Pro Football Focus, Beasley graded as the fifth-best coverage safety in the Mid-American Conference among players with significant snaps. His versatility stands out on film and on the stat sheet. At Miami, he logged 327 snaps at free safety, 225 snaps at slot corner, and 91 snaps in the box.

A standout track athlete in high school, he broke school records in the 100-meter dash, the 4x100 relay, and the 4x200 relay. That speed carried over to the football field, where he recorded a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 Ohio Under Armour Camp. His top speed was clocked at 21.7 miles per hour.

The move to Kansas State also reunites Beasley with a familiar coach. Marcus Woodson, now Kansas State’s co-defensive coordinator, was Beasley’s primary recruiter during Woodson’s previous stop at Arkansas.

A former four-star prospect and the No. 147 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, Beasley originally signed with Purdue. And also held scholarship offers out of high school from Georgia, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Arkansas. By adding a player with elite track speed, proven FBS production, and multi-position versatility, Kansas State takes another decisive step toward reshaping.

