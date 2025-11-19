Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Kansas State Placed in Week 13
Kansas State’s 14-6 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday didn’t do much to improve the Wildcats’ standing in five of the polls and rankings we monitor.
K-State improved in only one ranking, and took a tumble in four others.
But ESPN’s Football Power Index improved K-State’s odds of winning six games — which would mean bowl eligibility — to 81.5 from 77.9 percent.
To become bowl eligible, K-State must win one of its remaining two games:
* Nov. 22: At Utah (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)
* Nov. 29: Colorado (3-7, 1-6)
K-State (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) did not get any votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll.
Each week, we’ll take a look at where national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team. K-State ranked 50 in an average of five polls and rankings, a decrease from last week’s average of 48.4.
Kansas State’s best ranking is 43 in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an decrease of five spots from last week. The Wildcats’ worst ranking is 62 in The Athletic’s rankings of all 136 FBS teams.
The polls and rankings we monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
The Athletic
Kansas State dropped to 62 from 60. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
The Wildcats decreased by one spot to 56 from 55.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN's College Power Index (CPI)
K-State dropped five spots to 43 from 38.
Kansas State’s FPI odds improved to win six games. The Wildcats’ odds remained the same in the other five categories. Here are the FPI odds for K-State (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 81.5 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 77.9 percent)
* 5.9 projected wins to 6.1 projected losses (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State decreased three spots to 45 from 42.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is ranked 44, an improvement from last week’s ranking of 47. This is K-State’s only improvement from last week.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.
More from Kansas State On SI
Stay up to date with the Wildcats by bookmarking Kansas State On SI.