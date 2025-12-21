What Could Billy Horschel do After Playing Career Ends? Be the Next Johnny Miller
While Billy Horschel was sidelined for six months with a hip injury earlier this year, he got his feet wet in new waters.
The 39-year-old Floridian made several media appearances, including on The Drop, a weekly, behind-the-scenes series from the PGA Tour.
Is getting into broadcasting something Horschel could consider after his playing days end?
“It’s something that I’ve thought about for the last few years,” the eight-time Tour winner said in a Q&A with PGATour.com. “You know, when I get done playing, what do I want to do? How much do I still want to stay connected to the game? There are some things that interest me. There are some things that I can be good at and some things that I won’t be good at.”
And he has an idea of what that’d look like.
“On-course analysis, I don’t really have a desire for that,” Horschel said. “I would love to be in the booth on 18 as a Johnny Miller. I think what Johnny Miller did for so long, people loved him or hated him, but he called it out as it is. I think we’re missing a little bit of that. But I’m not sure if my skill set is good enough for the 18th tower. I think I can call golf shots really well and call it as I see it. But I think, telling little stories or quick little one-liners that Nick Faldo or Kevin Kisner may have, I’m not really good at that.”
Miller, a two-time major winner, was NBC’s lead golf analyst from 1990 to 2019 and essentially revolutionized golf broadcasting with his tell-it-like-it-is style.
If Horschel doesn’t follow in Miller’s footsteps one day, he feels another option could be sitting next to two of golf’s most blunt media personalities in pregame and postgame coverage.
“I think something that I would excel at would be sitting next to [Golf Channel’s] Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley on Live From doing it before and after rounds,” Horschel said. “I think that’s something that fits my skill set and what I’m able to do. That would be something that I would entertain if that came along after I was done playing golf.”