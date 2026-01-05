Wildcats expected to receive visit from SEC transfer safety

MAHATTAN, Kan. — The vision for new assistant coach Marcus Woodson's secondary for the Wildcats' is taking shape as former Arkansas Razorbacks starting safety Miguel Mitchell is expected to visit.

He is the ranked as the No. 462 available transfer, No. 47 among safeties in the current portal cycle, according to 247Sports.

Mitchell was arguably one of the Razorbacks most experienced defensive backs last season, but opted to enter the transfer portal following the coaching change from Sam Pittman to Ryan Silverfield.

Mitchell played the previous two seasons for the Razorbacks, but missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury. He played in 12 games this season, including three starts while finishing with 52 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass break-up.

He arrived to Arkansas after playing his first two seasons with the Florida Gators as a former 3-star recruit out of Oxford, Alabama and was ranked as the No. 931 overall prospect in the 2022 class, No. 64 among athletes and No. 36 player in Alabama, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 222 pound defensive back will have one season of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Busy Monday

Woodson has already earned the commitment of another Razorback in former JUCO All-American cornerback Keshawn Davila, who announced his pledge Sunday morning.

Illinois transfer defensive back Kaleb Patterson announced his decision to join the Wildcats Monday morning. He has started 15 games over the previous two season while recording 47 tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble for the Illini.

Patterson, like Davila, has a junior college background after playing one season at Pearl River Community College. He was rated a 3-star prospect and No. 20 overall in the JUCO ranks by 247Sports.

Kansas State coaches have been quite busy fielding calls from transfers as Patterson is the third player to commit to the Wildcats Monday to go along with Texas A&M wide receiver Izaiah Williams and Missouri offensive lineman Keiton Jones.

Defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson will have plenty of speed, talent and size on the backend of his defense next season as secondary mates Zashon Rich and Donovan McIntosh will return to the Wildcats in 2026.

Kansas State currently has 23 players currently in the transfer portal with four of them findng new homes for the 2026 season.

Who's Out?

LB Austin Romaine (Texas Tech)

RB Dylan Edwards

DE Tobi Osunsanmi (Indiana)

OL Devin Vass

DE Ryan Davis

WR Jayce Brown

DB Colby McCalister

WR Callen Barta

WR Jacques Spradley-Demps

CB Amarion Fortenberry

TE Brayden Loftin

DB Qua Moss (Tennessee)

TE Andrew Metzger

WR Jemyri Davis

DE Truman Griffith

RB JB Price

DL Chiddi Obiazor (Indiana)

DB Kanjal Thomas (Oklahoma State)

