Linkon Cure Keeps Strong Poker Face After K-State Visit
Five-star recruit Linkon Cure appeared to have a great time on his recruiting visit to Kansas State.
He spent time with close friend Avery Bradley, the Wildcats' starting quarterback. He got to bond with coach Chris Klieman on the golf course. He saw what he'd look like in a crispy white No. 3 K-State uniform.
After the trip ended, Cure even gave the Wildcats fan base a few words of encouragement: Here's what he wrote on his X page, formerly known as Twitter: "Had an amazing weekend at K-State!! #EMAW"
That should be enough to make fans think he is leaning toward coming to Manhattan next season, right? Not a chance.
Cure seems to have this recruiting thing down to a science. If you look at his past post-visit messages, they are all similar.
Oregon: "Had an incredible visit at Oregon!!! Thank you!! #ScoDucks."
Texas A & M: "Had an amazing weekend at Texas A&M!! Thank you!!#gigem"
Kansas: "Had an amazing weekend in Lawrence!! Thank you!! #RCJH."
Cure is being careful to avoid tipping his hat toward any of the four finalists on his recruiting list. He showing his best poker face during the process. It appears the Wildcats will just have to show some patience.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is worth the wait. He is the No. 2 rated player nationally at his position after catching 42 passes for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Goodland High School.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of K-State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook here:.
Twitter: @KStateOnSI