Linkon Cure On His Decision: "Kansas State Has Always Held A Special Place In My Heart"
Linkon Cure had made his decision by the middle of his official visit to Kansas State earlier this month.
The last two couple of weeks were just a formality, He knew becoming a Wildcat was his future.
On Monday, he made it official when he announced his commitment live during the 247 Sports recruiting show. Cure, who is the No. 26 player nationally, is the first five-star and highest-rated recruit in Kansas State history.
"Kansas State has always held a special place in my heart," Cure said on the show. "I got to go to games as a kid and watch [former K-State QB] Collin Klein and [former receiver Tyler] Lockett and all those great players. It's kind of where I developed my love for football."
Cure, a 5-foot-6, 220-pound tight end, said he did not sleep at all during his visit to Manhattan. At one point, he asked K-State recruiting director Taylor Braet if he could unlock the stadium gates. Cure wanted to visit in the morning so he could walk to section 227, Seat 18 to think.
That's where he said he "let it all go," as in his emotions.
"That's kind of where my journey started," Cure said. "I went to camp there June 9 and June 10 got my first offer. They offered me with not having much to go on. Just kind of having my background as an athlete so that always meant a lot to me how they trusted me and what I was going to become."
