Looking at Former Kansas State's Marques Sigle Ahead Of 2025 NFL Draft
In four days the chimes will sound for the first time, and the 2025 NFL Draft will officially be under way in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
One Kansas State player hoping to hear his name called is safety Marques Sigle.
Sigle transferred to Kansas State ahead of the 2023 season. In his two years with the Wildcats, Sigle played in 25 games, compiling 123 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four interceptions.
Looking at the Big 12's Draft tape for Sigle, one thing that he does very well from his position is play the run. In his matchup against Oklahoma State, Sigle was able to diagnose the run before running back Ollie Gordon II could get around the perimeter. The K-State safety tackled Gordon II four yards deep in the backfield. In his game against West Virginia, Sigle brought down running back Jaylen Anderson for a two-yard loss. His run-stopping ability is a positive, but he also has some drawbacks.
"Sigle is well built and plays the game with ideal aggression," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said. "He’s a physical run defender who can blow up plays in the backfield but is in too big a hurry as a tackler, resulting in a higher miss rate.
Single also showed off his pass-defense ability, as he led Kansas State with three interceptions last year. He can also be dangerous with the ball in his hands, illustrating his capability to score or get the ball deep in opposing territory once he commits turnovers.
Looking at Sigle's prospect profile, his athleticism score of 84 was the third-highest among safeties at the 2025 NFL Combine. His production score and total score came in at 71. Sigle carries a prospect score of 5.99 according to NFL.com, described as "average backup or special-teamer."
Zierline has Sigle projected as a fifth-round selection, but draft analyst Chad Reuter has Sigle to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the first Wildcat off the board in his seven-round mock draft.
