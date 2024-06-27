Many Attractive Big 12 Opponents Coming To Bramlage For 2024-25 Men's Basketball Season
Given the new players Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang brought in like forwards Coleman Hawkins, Achor Achor and center Ugonna Onyenso and the Big 12 has expanding to 16 games, every home game will feel like a major event.
The Big 12 on Thursday morning released conference opponents for all 16 schools.
Visits by NCAA Tournament participants Arizona, Colorado, Houston and Texas Tech, along with home-and-home matchups with Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State, highlight Kansas State’s home-and-away opponents for the 2024-25 Big 12 men’s basketball season.
Big 12 schools will embark on a new 20-game league schedule with 10 games at home and on the road as the conference expands to 16 teams in 2024-25 with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
Dates, tipoff teams and television information will be released at a later date.
In addition to its permanent home-and-home series with Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, K-State will also play home-and-home series against Arizona State, Cincinnati, Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
In all, the 10-game home Big 12 schedule will include visits by Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Wildcats will make trips to Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Utah.
Thirteen of the 16 Big 12 teams won at least 17 games in 2023-24 with 11 winning at least 20 games, including 32 wins by league champion Houston. Thirteen made the postseason a season ago, including NCAA Tournament appearances by Arizona, Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are currently on sale with a variety of ticket options. Fans can purchase tickets by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and/or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.
K-State finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including a tie for ninth in the Big 12 with an 8-10 mark, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in Tang’s two seasons, including consecutive postseason appearances.
The rest of the 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule will be released as it becomes official.
