Max Jones' Effort For Kansas State Can Translate To Wins
Even with Kansas State's loss to Texas Tech Tuesday night, there was still much the Wildcats could appreciate.
One was Max Jones's level of play, as he finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. But amidst his solid performance, a ton of plays beyond the box score made the difference. He kept them afloat in the second half when Texas Tech looked like they were going to turn the game back into a blowout.
“I promise our fans that we’ll put dudes on the floor that are gonna give an effort that’s worthy of wearing a K-State uniform. And if they’re not gonna be gritty and tough like Max Jones and some of the other guys showed tonight, then they won’t be on that floor,” coach Jerome Tang said.
Jones has been one of Kansas State's most consistent scorers, scoring close to his median every game. Despite the three-game losing streak, he's put up double-digit performances while regularly getting to the free-throw line. Jones' stability and aggressive play make it easier for Tang to know what he can provide nightly.
Nevertheless, Kansas State needs to start winning conference games. Jones says there's "not a lot of pressure" to immediately win, but a fifth Big 12 loss will only fuel outside doubts.
"I’d just say we gotta keep getting better," Jones said. "I feel like today we got a lot better, and a lot better in practice before this game. We gotta take one game at a time, and just take each game like it’s our last and just try to win.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.