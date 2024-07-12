Mobility Has K-State Quarterback Avery Johnson drawing Taysom Hill Comparisons
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is more than just a passer.
Last year he rushed for 296 yards and scored five touchdowns in just eight games. He's drawn comparisons to plenty of running quarterbacks but the most popular one in New Orleans Saints backup Taysom Hill.
Hill has run for 2,159 yards in his seven-year as sort of a utility player. But Johnson refuses to put himself in that category.
At least not at the moment.
"Taysom Hill is a little harder runner than I am," Johnson said in an interview with BYU Sports Nation. "I might do a little juke move or hit the edge on you, kind of try to dice you a little bit. Taysom Hill might try to run through you. I don't know if I have that in my bag yet, but I don't know if I will ever be Taysom."
A sophomore, Johnson grew up a fan of Pat Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota. It has helped him develop into a dual threat. The Wildcats are counting on his arm and legs to lead them to a Big 12 title.
"If you could run and pass and I was growing up, I loved to watch you," Johnson said. "I was really a big Russell Wilson fan and now my guy to watch Pat [Mahomes]. But I mean Pat, he does stuff that he probably shouldn't even try to do."
