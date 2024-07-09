New Quarterbacks Coach Has Done Wonders For K-State's Avery Johnson In Offseason
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman knew he was entering this season with somewhat of an inexperienced quarterback.
So he wanted to make sure sophomore Avery Johnson had a safety net just in case there are some early-season struggles. That's why the Wildcats had hired quarterbacks Matt Wells in the offseason.
So far, it has proven beneficial.
"He's only going to be a true sophomore," Klieman said of Johnson. "He's still very young. We brought in Matt Wells to coach quarterbacks and that has been a great partnership between he and Avery. [They] had a really good spring, looking forward to continue that as they're developing their relationship ... He's an electric kid, tremendous confidence."
Wells brings experience to the quarterback position. He has coaching stops at Oklahoma, Utah State and Texas Tech. It could play a role in helping Johnson deal with the high expectations.
He is already considered a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman. The Wildcats also enter with the hype of being among the favorites to win the Big 12.
Inexperience aside, Klieman still thinks Johnson can handle what's ahead. He refers to Johnson as a "true leader."
"For starters, he's one of the best competitors I've been around," Klieman said. "He's going to be the fastest kid on the field all the time. He's got elite speed but he throws it much better than people have probably given him credit for and we're going to see that this year. He's a confident kid. He's not an arrogant kid. He's just very confident and he makes everyone around him better."