No. 1 Basketball Recruit A.J. Dybansta Explains Why Kansas State Remains In Contention
The Kansas State basketball program has never been considered a blue-blood program but the No. 1 recruit for 2025 explained why the Wildcats remain in contention.
A.J. Dybantsa recently made an appearance on the Paul George podcast to say why the Wildcats are among the finalists on his lists.
"Everybody is going to think, `Yo, you should have the four or five bluebloods in there," Dybantsa said. "Me and my family have pillars. We need a family-oriented school. I need a coach that's not going to sugar-coat. I need the best and fastest developmental plan. I'm trying to be a one and done. I need a winning organization. I think I can play anywhere. I think my style, I can play with anybody."
Wherever he lands, Dybantsa is expected to be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft after he finishes his first seasons.
"Before I narrow down my list down, my dad talked to all the coaches," Dybantsa said. "I had, what 35 offers. I did not talk to one of them. I had him handle that. I'm like, `I'm about to go hoop. I'm not trying to answer 35 calls.' When it was time to narrow it down, I talked to some of the coaches over his phone and we picked the best seven. Now, I have their numbers so I can to try to build a relationship with the coaches I'm going to most likely play for."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
