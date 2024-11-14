Odds Are Against Kansas State Making Big 12 Title Game, College Football Playoff
The Kansas State football team knows what needs to happen to make the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff.
It gets even tougher when breaking down the specifics. According to CFBSelect.com, the Wildcats are in trouble if all the favored teams win the remainder of the season.
This mostly pertains to Colorado because it is the team the Wildcats are chasing. It is impossible for them to catch BYU in the standings. First, the Wildcats need to win their remaining three games before looking for help.
"It's mid-November," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "It sometimes gets forgotten we are a 7-2 football team that has a lot of things in front of us to play for. We don't know and can't control what other teams are gonna do. I think everybody knows a lot of things can still happen."
The Buffaloes are favored in every game the rest of the way. They end with Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State, which are all unranked. The Utes were the preseason No. 1 pick in the conference while the Cowboys also had big aspirations. These teams are talented, so anything is possible.
But the Wildcats only have themselves to blame for their current situation.
"I mean it's obviously not the best place to be in because going into that Houston week we ran the ran the tables," K-State quarterback Avery Johnson said. "And ultimately if we handled our business then um we can short our destiny from that point. Now we just need a little bit of help."
