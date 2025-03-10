One Draft Analyst Prefers K-State's DJ Giddens Over Devin Neal For Kansas City Chiefs
Former Kansas State running back DJ Giddens' skillset and collegiate production have led many to pair him with possible suitors, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
Giddens finished his Wildcats career with 3,087 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, along with 58 receptions for 679 yards and four touchdowns. KC Sports Network's Kent Swanson said he prefers to see Giddens in Kansas City over Kansas' Devin Neal.
"Boy, that's tough," Swanson said on the Verbal Commitment Podcast last Saturday. "I know it's tough to just look outside of prisms of the Chiefs, but even scheme-specific, I think both of these guys present different things to different schemes. I think they're probably both Round 4 guys, and I think you probably give the nod to Giddens right now."
Kansas City has been among the most discussed teams for running back acquisitions. Last season, the team lacked production out of the backfield, having the worst rushing unit of every playoff team except the Los Angeles Rams. The team can re-sign Kareem Hunt, but it'll need another weapon in the run game, preferably a downfield threat or pass catcher out of the backfield to complement its pass-heavy offense.
"I think the tape's a lit bit favorable to Neal, just from some of the vision stuff and the elusiveness at the second level. But I think teams are gonna be enamored with some of what Giddens did running the ball," Swanson said. "The smoothness and the long speed to run away. I think there's still questions marks about him in the passing game too, but I think I've seen him run a corner route and catch the ball above his head. He's made some nice catches, so he's shown a little bit of that."
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.