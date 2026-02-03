Kansas State Golf’s Kelsey Chen Surges to First Career Win at Puerto Rico Classic

Kansas State sophomore Kelsey Chen delivered a breakthrough performance on Monday. She produced a memorable final-round surge at the Puerto Rico Classic to claim the first individual victory of her collegiate career. Playing at the picturesque par-72, 6,305-yard Grand Reserve Golf Club, Chen jumped six spots on the leaderboard. It was during the final round, and she finished in a three-way tie for the individual title, etching her name into the Kansas State record book.

A Milestone Moment for Kansas State Women’s Golf

The Wildcats also impressed as a team, finishing sixth in a stacked field with a three-round total of 7-under par 857. Against one of the strongest lineups of the spring season, Kansas State’s depth and consistency were on full display.

Starting spring with a BIG statement 😤



𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fcPgXMVEfz — K-State Women's Golf (@KStateWGolf) February 2, 2026

Chen’s win represents far more than a personal achievement. It marks the 28th individual championship in Kansas State women’s golf history and the ninth since head coach Stew Burke took over beginning with the 2023–24 season.

For Chen, the victory signals a defining moment early in her collegiate career. As a sophomore, she has already positioned herself as a key piece of Kansas State’s long-term success and a consistent presence near the top of leaderboards.

Consistency and precision defined Chen’s performance throughout the week. The Dalian, China, native finished the tournament at 10-under par 206 across three rounds, tying for the sixth-best 54-hole score in program history. That total also represented a significant personal milestone, improving her previous career best of 209 by three shots. It's a mark she set earlier this season at the Sam Golden Invitational.

Chen’s ability to stay composed under pressure during the final round proved decisive. She climbed six positions to secure a share of the title in a tightly contested individual race.

This victory did not come out of nowhere. Chen has been trending upward throughout the season, and the Puerto Rico Classic marked her second consecutive top-five finish. She previously placed third at the Powercat Invitational to close out the fall portion of the schedule.

Team Effort Anchored by Experience and Youth

While Chen captured the spotlight, the rest of the Wildcats contributed to the team’s strong sixth-place showing. Senior Noa van Beek led the veteran group, finishing tied for 36th place at 1-over par 217. She closed the tournament with a 2-over par 74 to remain inside the top 40.

Junior Julia Ballester Barrio tied for 55th place at 4-over par 220 after posting a final-round 3-over par 75. Her day was highlighted by an eagle on her final hole, the par-5 5th, adding a late spark to her round. She finished one stroke ahead of sophomore Nanami Nakashima, who tied for 59th place.

Freshman Keen Visavapattamawan delivered one of Monday’s most notable climbs. The Bangkok, Thailand native fired an even-par 72, jumping 13 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 68th place at 6-over par 222.

Chen shared the individual title with North Carolina’s Reagan Southerland and Arkansas’ Abbey Schutte. In the team standings, fourth-ranked Arkansas claimed the championship at 23-under par 841. She finished six shots ahead of No. 10 Vanderbilt and 15th-ranked Ole Miss, who tied for second.

Kansas State now turns its attention to the Westbrook Invitational, scheduled for February 22–23 at Westbrook Village GC in Peoria, Arizona.

More from Kansas State On SI