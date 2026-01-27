Kansas State's Linebacker Room: Transfer Additions and Departures

Following a disappointing 6-6 campaign in 2025, Kansas State saw extensive roster turnover, with 32 players entering the transfer portal. Among those departures were four linebackers, including back-to-back All-Big 12 Second Team selection Austin Romaine, leaving the Wildcats thin at the position.

New head coach Collin Klein addressed the Wildcats' roster turnover through the transfer portal, earning the commitment of 26 transfers, including two linebackers. These commitments followed the hiring of new linebackers Nick Toth, who previously served as safeties coach at Air Force for the last four seasons.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Mekhi Mason

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Mekhi Mason (9) reacts to sacking LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound former 3-star linebacker from Pembroke Pines, Florida, signed with Syracuse as a part of the 2022 recruiting class, playing in 7 games as a part of the special team unit. Mason redshirted his sophomore year, appearing in one game and transferring to Louisiana Tech for the 2024 season. In his first season with the Bulldogs, Mason played in all 12 games, starting in three and registering 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection.

Mason's breakout season came in 2025, where he totaled 69 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and four pass deflections, earning him second-team All-CUSA honors. Mason entered the transfer portal on December 5th, 2025, following his impressive redshirt junior season.

He committed to Kansas State on January 6th, 2026, over TCU, Michigan State, NC State, and UCF. Mason projects as a major contributor and a possible starter for the Wildcats in the 2026 season, following the graduation of Kansas State's 2025 leading tackler, Desmond Purnell, and the transfer of the Wildcats' second leading tackler of 2025, Austin Romaine.

Mason brings great versatility and experience to the Wildcats, lining up in multiple spots for Louisiana Tech, including defensive line, slot corner, and his normal linebacker spot. He will have one season of eligibility remaining with Kansas State as he looks to build off of his impressive season from last year.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Jacobi Oliphant Jr.

Oklahoma State's Jacobi Oliphant Jr. (26) celebrates a sack in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound former 3-star athlete from St. Louis, Missouri, signed with Oklahoma State as a part of the 2024 recruiting class. Oliphant chose to redshirt his freshman season, logging just five snaps and one tackle.

Oliphant saw an increase in playing time in 2025, playing in all twelve games and accounting for 26 tackles, two sacks, and a pass deflection. The highlight of Oliphant's season came in week nine against the Iowa State Cyclones, where he totaled three tackles and a sack. Oliphant entered the transfer portal on January 2nd, 2026, following his redshirt freshman season.

Jacobi Oliphant Jr. committed to Kansas State on January 5th, 2026, just days after entering his name into the transfer portal. Oliphant's commitment is a major victory for the Wildcats, bringing length, athleticism, and versatility to a linebacker room with many question marks going into the 2026 season.

Oliphant's size and athleticism project him as a future impact player for the Wildcats as he fills out his frame and gains more experience at the linebacker position. Oliphant joins the program with three seasons of eligibility remaining and an opportunity to carve out a role on the Kansas State defense.

Departing Wildcat Transfers

Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Austin Romaine (45) takes down Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the third quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats lost four linebackers to the transfer portal this offseason, including Austin Romaine, Jake Clifton, Maguire Richman, and Ralph Ortiz. All four former Wildcats linebackers have already found new homes for the 2026 season.

Jake Clifton entered the transfer portal on January 2nd, 2026, following a two-year absence from the team due to a mission trip. Clifton played two seasons with the Wildcats in 2022 and 2023, playing in 19 games and recording 36 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound linebacker from Owasso, Oklahoma, committed to BYU on January 13th, 2026, where he will have two years of eligibility and a redshirt remaining for the Cougars.

Maguire Richman was released by Kansas State on January 6th, 2026, following just one season with the team. Richman didn't see the field for the Wildcats in 2025 and used his redshirt to preserve his eligibility.

Richman was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked as the 17th player from the state of Kansas in the class of 2025. The 6-foot-1, 219-pound linebacker from Overland Park, Kansas, committed to Northwest Missouri State on January 14th, 2026, where he will have four seasons of eligibility remaining for the Bearcats.

Ralph Ortiz entered the transfer portal on December 19th, 2025, following his first season with the Wildcats. Ortiz primarily played a special-teams role for Kansas State, accounting for five tackles and a fumble recovery taken for a touchdown on a bobbled snap by Kansas's punter.

Ortiz transferred to Kansas State from West Florida following the conclusion of his redshirt sophomore season with the Argonauts, where he earned 1st Team All-GSC in 2024. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound linebacker from Minneola, Florida, is committed to Tennessee Tech and will have one year of eligibility remaining per his X account.

