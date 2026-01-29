Kansas State Track and Field Hosting World Athletics Indoor Tour as Wildcats Rise in Rankings

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The landscape of collegiate track and field is shifting, and right now, all eyes are on Manhattan, Kansas. When the first USTFCCCA indoor rankings of the 2026 season were released on Tuesday, Kansas State made an unmistakable statement. The Wildcats’ men’s program surged to No. 3 in the nation. Right, on the other hand, the women’s team also entered the national picture at No. 34.

Manhattan Becomes a Global Track and Field Stage for Kansas State Team

Under second-year head coach Travis Geopfert, the rise has been swift and deliberate. Kansas State posted 107.5 ranking points, trailing only Tennessee and Georgia, two of the sport’s established powerhouses.

The Big 12 is well represented near the top, with Texas Tech at No. 4, Colorado at No. 11, and BYU at No. 12. However, Kansas State’s rapid climb highlights a program gaining national traction at exactly the right moment in the season.

That momentum will be on full display on Friday, January 30. It's when the Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track hosts the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Tour. Running alongside the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, the event will take place from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and will be open to the public at no cost.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour stop will feature four sponsored events like the women’s pole vault, the men’s high jump, the women’s long jump, and the men’s long jump. This is not a typical college meet. It is a two-hour global showcase designed to highlight some of the sport’s most explosive athletes.

Wildcats Take on Olympic-Level Competition

The men’s high jump will be a centerpiece of the evening and a symbolic representation of Kansas State’s rise. Freshman Alan Hanna from Maize, Kansas, and senior Devin Loudermilk from Howard, Kansas, will compete for the Wildcats against some of the world’s best.

The field includes 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Shelby McEwen of the United States, along with Olympic finalists Romaine Beckford of Jamaica and Brian Raats of South Africa. For Hanna and Loudermilk, the event is both a challenge and an opportunity to show that elite talent can emerge from the Little Apple and stand toe-to-toe with global stars.

Kansas State’s No. 3 national ranking is backed by impressive depth across multiple disciplines. Through just one meet this season, nine Wildcats already rank inside the national top 50.

Hanna is currently tied for national lead in the high jump with a clearance of 7 feet, 4.5 inches. The triple jump has emerged as a major strength, with Selva Prabhu ranked second nationally, Trevon Hamer third, and Aaron Antoine fourth, while senior Jhavor Bennett sits 21st. Hamer’s versatility also extends to the sprints, where he ranks 29th in the 60 meters.

In the throwing events, seniors Gary Moore and Kade McCall continue to anchor the Wildcats. Moore ranks fifth nationally in the weight throw, with McCall close behind at seventh, providing reliable points in a discipline that has long been a Kansas State strength.

Friday’s World Athletics Indoor Tour stop serves as the highlight of the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, the second of three home indoor meets for Kansas State this season. After opening the year with a strong performance at the Thane Baker Invitational on January 16, the Wildcats appear to be peaking early.

