Kansas State Wildcats Track and Field Hosts Steve Miller Invitational Finale

The air in Manhattan, Kansas, is thick with anticipation as a historic indoor season reaches its crescendo. The Kansas State Wildcats track and field program is not just finishing its regular season. It is doing so with the kind of national gravity that puts the eyes of the NCAA squarely on the Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track.

Kansas State Track and Field Record-Breaking Momentum

As the Wildcats prepare to host the Steve Miller Invitational on Friday, February 20, 2026, they do so as one of the most formidable forces in the country.

In the USTFCCCA week four rankings released on February 17, the K-State men are ranked no. 4 in the NCAA with 116.40 points. They trailed the Oregon Ducks track and field by just 1.99 points at 118.39. Not to be outdone, the Wildcat women have surged to No. 12 in the nation with 70.05 points, climbing two more spots in the latest rankings.

The path to these rankings was paved with shattered records and elite performances, most notably at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The weekend of February 13-14 served as a masterclass in Wildcat excellence.

Senior Gary Moore Jr. has become a fixture in the record books. He broke his own school record in the weight throw with a massive launch of 23.54m (77' 2.75"). The mark ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 and No. 5 in the NCAA this season. When the circle is hot, Moore delivers.

The women’s squad matched that intensity on the track. Senior Vanessa Mercera surpassed her own school record in the 400 meters, clocking 52.83 seconds. Speed, power, and poise all showed up in a big way.

Mercera also anchored the women’s 4x400 relay team alongside freshmen Desirae Riehle, Delaney Brinker, and Anastasiia Kretova. The quartet ran 3:33.59, the fastest indoor time in school history, breaking the previous record of 3:34.27 set in 2015. Records are not just being nudged. They are being rewritten.

On February 18, Moore Jr. was named the Big 12 Men’s Co-Athlete of the Week. He became the second Wildcat to earn the honor this season, following Tah Chikomba on February 4.

Under head coach Travis Geopfert, the depth of this program is impossible to ignore. This is not a one-athlete surge. It is a roster-wide ascent built on strength across event groups. Throws are booming. Sprints are flying. Relays are clicking. The balance is what makes Kansas State so dangerous as the postseason approaches.

Friday’s Steve Miller Invitational serves as both a celebration and a final sharpening before championship season. The meet is free and open to the public, giving Manhattan fans one more chance to witness a nationally ranked squad in action on its home turf.

The Home Finale Spotlight Rankings and National Implications

The schedule offers plenty to circle. The women’s pole vault begins at 1:45 p.m., setting the tone early. Track events open at 3:40 p.m. with the women’s 60-meter hurdles prelims.

The competition field adds extra energy to the atmosphere. The Kansas Jayhawks track and field team will make the short trip across the state. The Wichita State Shockers track and field team is set to compete, along with the Fort Hays State Tigers track and field team and others. It is a regional mix with plenty of pride on the line.

These rankings are more than numbers on a page. For the men, sitting just 1.99 points behind Oregon places every mark under national scrutiny as postseason seeding implications loom.

For the women, the climb to No. 12 signals a program peaking at precisely the right time.

The Steve Miller Invitational represents the final opportunity to secure qualifying marks and fine-tune performances before championship intensity escalates. Once Friday’s finale concludes, the Wildcats will turn their attention to the postseason. The Big 12 Championship begins February 27-28 in Lubbock, Texas, at the Sports Performance Center.

With school records falling and both squads entrenched in the national elite, the Wildcats enter championship season not merely as contenders but as pace-setters. From the weight throw ring to the 400-meter straightaway, the energy is unmistakable.

The Cliff Rovelto Indoor Track will feel that buzz on Friday. And if this season’s trajectory is any indication, it will not be the last time national attention settles squarely on the Wildcats.

