Kansas State Women’s Basketball Prepares for BYU in NGWSD Home Game

This Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum becomes more than just a basketball arena. It turns into a place of recognition, reflection, and celebration as Kansas State women’s basketball hosts BYU in a game dedicated to National Girls & Women in Sports Day. The annual celebration honors the impact, growth, and achievements of women in athletics, making this Big 12 matchup about more than just the final score.

Kansas State Women’s Basketball Night Dedicated to NGWSD

National Girls & Women in Sports Day provides the perfect backdrop for a meaningful conference showdown. As Kansas State welcomes BYU to Manhattan, the spotlight will shine on the progress of women’s sports across generations.

Fans unable to attend in person can still be part of the celebration through ESPN. And with Brian Smoller on play-by-play, Kindred Orpin providing analysis, and Hannah Whetstone reporting from the sideline. The game tips off at 4 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Saturday’s contest features two teams tied at 5-6 in conference play. BYU enters with a 16-7 overall record, while Kansas State sits at 12-12. Despite BYU’s strong season résumé, history leans firmly toward the Wildcats. Kansas State leads the all-time series 5-0, and head coach Jeff Mittie owns a 9-8 career record against the Cougars.

Kansas State’s identity this season is built on an uncommon balance of veteran excellence and freshman responsibility. Leading the experienced core is senior guard Tess Heal, who continues to post elite numbers. Heal ranks third among all NCAA Division I players in career free throw percentage at .869.

In Big 12 play, Heal has been one of the nation’s most efficient scorers, joining the exclusive 50 40 90 club by shooting 55.8 percent from the field, 45.0 percent from three point range, and 90.7 percent from the free throw line. She is one of only six players in the country to maintain those splits while scoring at least 100 points in league action.

Balancing that veteran leadership is a freshman class that is seeing rare playing time at the Power 4 level. Kansas State is the only program with three or more freshmen averaging at least 20 minutes per game. Gina Garcia, Jordan Speiser, and Brandie Harrod have all played major roles, with Garcia leading all Big 12 freshmen with 112 assists and Speiser shooting over 90 percent from the free throw line.

Bramlage Coliseum Remains a Difference Maker

Home court has long been a strength for Kansas State, and Bramlage Coliseum continues to deliver a competitive edge. Over the past two seasons, the Wildcats have recorded 33 home wins, the most in any two years in program history. The program’s record inside Bramlage stands at 418-163, a winning percentage of .719.

Last season alone, Kansas State went 17-1 at home, and that defensive intensity has carried into this year. Any team hoping to leave Manhattan with a win must be prepared for constant pressure and a disciplined defensive approach.

Kansas State enters Saturday looking to rebound from a 72-62 road loss at Arizona on Feb. 4. In that game, an early 16-point deficit proved too much to erase despite an 18-point, nine-rebound performance from Tess Heal and 13 points from Taryn Sides.

On Saturday, expect the Wildcats to lean into their defensive identity. Kansas State has held opponents to single-digit scoring in 10 different quarters this season and currently ranks second in the Big 12 in steals per game during conference play at 10.7.

