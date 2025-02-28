Pat McAfee, Rich Eisen Awed By K-State DB Jacob Parrish's Recovery at NFL Combine
Kansas State defensive back Jacob Parrish made a pair of NFL analysts rescind their comments about the start of his 40-yard dash Friday at the Combine.
Parrish started slow, causing McAfee to point it out.
"It was almost a whistle," McAfee said. "It was a good falling start."
Parrish eventually finished with an impressive 4.36.
McAfee then said, "That was a great start."
Rich Eisen of the NFL Network them chimed in with a basketball analogy.
"It was like the 3-point shooters," Eisen said. "Don't shoot it, well, he makes it."
Regardless, the showing should improve Parrish's draft status in late April.
FORMER K-STATE QB SHOWS WORK ETHIC
Will Howard's former teammates, coaches and fans from Kansas State have shown him nothing but love since he transferred to Ohio State before the start of last season.
And the story ESPN's Pat McAfee told Friday will make them appreciate him even more. Howard, who led the Buckeyes to the national championship, is in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Combine. Some fans relayed these details to McAfee.
"They look into a hotel parking lot," McAfee said. "It was a little chilly in Indianapolis and there's one guy taking drop backs and throwing a football over a parking thing to the other side and there's somebody catching it."
McAfee said the fans were intrigued by the sight. So they decided to inspect what was going on.
"They got a little bit closer, it was Will Howard," McAfee said. "I don't know if he flew in or got here earlier or whatever the case but he had a throwing schedule. He did it at 11 p.m., last night in a hotel parking lot. Not for the cameras ... Will Howard is ready to come out here and make a big impression."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI