Oklahoma 2026 3-Star WR Receives Kansas State Offer

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Wildcats are having an eventful offseason, losing key contributors from both sides of the ball, including leading receiver Jayce Brown.

Although big shoes to fill, Kansas State will now look to the portal and the 2026 recruiting class to fix holes in the roster. The Wildcats currently have 24 signees in this year's class and show no signs of slowing down. One name that has emerged as a target for the 2026 class is three-star receiver Julian Wilson.

Wilson, 6-foot-4, 185 pound, is a 3-star wide receiver from Owasso High School in Oklahoma. He is a multi-sport athlete playing football and also suiting up for the basketball team.

On the gridiorn, Wilson uses his unique size and athleticism to dominate on the offensive side of the ball this season, helping lead his team to a state championship game appearance. Although his team ultimately lost to rival Bixby 31-17, Wilson turned heads in the state championship game by bringing in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

After an impressive senior season, Wilson is ranked as the No. 1500 ranked player nationally and the 25th player in the state of Oklahoma, per the 247 Composite rankings. Wilson announced his offer from the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 31 in a post on his X account.

Wilson showed flashes of what he could be in his junior season, where he accounted for 305 yards and five touchdowns on only 20 receptions.

His breakout came in his senior season, where he led the team in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards while also having a career high in receptions.

During his senior season, Wilson accounted for 907 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns on 52 receptions. His impressive season did not go unrecognized, as he was named to the 6A1-2 All-District team.

His season was highlighted in week two, when he hauled in 7 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, earning himself Sporting News Oklahoma Player of the Week.

Wilson's Recruitment

Oct 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat poses before the team arrives at the stadium for a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Wilson was formerly committed to Oklahoma State, but ultimately decided to decommit on Dec. 2 after major staff changes, including the hiring of new coach Eric Morris from North Texas. He has fielded several scholarship offers from across the nation from schools such as Kansas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UAB, and Towson.

While uncommitted, there doesn't appear to be there seems to be a frontrunner for his services. However, his ability to high-point the football makes him a hot commodity for any team looking for an elite playmaker at the wide receiver position.

