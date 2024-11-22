Popular Podcaster Puts Kansas State In Top 5 Of Most Hated Football Programs
The Kansas State football team is in the middle of a disappointing season.
Sure, the fans are upset but there is no hate geared toward coach Chris Klieman and his team. But that did not stop a popular podcaster from putting the Wildcats in a dubious group.
Van Lathan Jr., the cohost for the Ringer's Higher Learning podcast, placed Kansas State at No. 3 among the top 5 most hated college football programs this season. The list was Michigan, Alabama, Texas A & M and Grambling.
Lathan gave no explanation for the list. Perhaps Michigan was chosen because the departure of Jim Harbaugh. Maybe Alabama due to its success of the years. Texas & M and Grambling came out of nowhere.
Fans were also curious of Kansas State's inclusion. As of Friday, the post had nearly 28,000 views. Lathan has 199,000 followers on X and another 599,000 Instagram, so his voice carries weight on social media.
Many wondered how the Wildcats, who began the season with national title aspirations, could earn a spot on the list with programs like Notre Dame, Georgia and Ohio State out there. And let's not forget Deion Sanders and Colorado, which is arguably the most scrutinized team in the country. Perhaps it due to Sanders turning things around this season.
It would be interesting to find the reasoning behind Kansas State's presence.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
