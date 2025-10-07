K-State vs. TCU Football Tickets: Dates, Prices, and Fan Info
The Kansas State Wildcats are gearing up to host a critical Week 7 Homecoming matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kickoff is set for Saturday, October 11, at 2:30 p.m. CT. It is giving fans an exciting afternoon of Big 12 football action.
K-State Looks to Bounce Back
Kansas State enters the contest with a 2-4 overall record and a 1-2 mark in Big 12 play. The Wildcats are coming off a heart-wrenching 35-34 loss at Baylor. A game that slipped away dramatically after a blocked field goal attempt. With four of their losses this season coming by a combined total of just 13 points, the Wildcats are eager to snap the streak of close defeats and secure a much-needed victory in front of their home crowd.
The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, arrive with a solid 4-1 overall record (1-1 in conference play). TCU is coming off a 35-21 win over Colorado on October 4, bouncing back after a narrow 27-24 loss at Arizona State on September 26. With momentum on their side, the Horned Frogs will pose a significant challenge for K-State, making this Homecoming matchup especially critical.
Ticket Information for Fans
For Wildcats fans looking to cheer on their team, tickets for the Homecoming showdown against TCU are readily available on SI Tickets. Prices for entry at Bill Snyder Family Stadium start at $89, while seats in the lower bowl range from $147 to $167 on both sides of the field.
Fans are encouraged to visit SI Tickets for a full list of available seats and pricing options. This game promises to be a must-see for anyone wanting to experience K-State football at its most electric.
K-State 2025 Schedule Overview
Following the TCU game, Kansas State will have an open date in Week 8 before traveling to Lawrence on October 25 to face rival Kansas. The matchup against TCU will be broadcast on FOX, giving both in-person and at-home fans the opportunity to follow the action. Here’s a quick glance at K-State’s schedule leading up to and following the Homecoming clash:
Aug. 23: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21
Aug. 30: Kansas State 38, North Dakota 35
Sept. 6: Army 24, Kansas State 21
Sept. 12: Arizona 23, Kansas State 17
Sept. 20: OPEN DATE
Sept. 27: Kansas State 34, UCF 20
Oct. 4: Baylor 35, Kansas State 34
Oct. 11: vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m. CT (Watch on FOX)
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: at Kansas, TBD
Nov. 1: vs. Texas Tech, TBD
Nov. 8: OPEN DATE
Nov. 15: at Oklahoma State, TBD
Nov. 22: at Utah, TBD
Nov. 29: vs. Colorado, TBD
With a Homecoming crowd ready to rally behind them, the Wildcats are hoping for a turnaround in Manhattan. Tickets are moving fast, and fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes Big 12 matchup against TCU.
