Kansas State vs. Kansas: Week 8 Sunflower Showdown Game Time and TV Info
The anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for the 2025 Sunflower Showdown as Kansas State and Kansas prepare to face off on Saturday, October 25. The Big 12 has officially set the kickoff before noon. It is scheduled to take place at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Television coverage provided by TNT and HBO Max.
Talking About the Team Records and Season Form
This year’s Sunflower Showdown feels particularly unpredictable. The Kansas Jayhawks, sitting at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, are looking to bounce back after a tough 42-17 loss to Big 12 favorite Texas Tech.
Kansas State, meanwhile, has steadily improved after a slow 1-3 start to the season. The Wildcats now hold a 3-4 overall record and 2-2 in conference play. How did they do that? Well, by winning two of their last three games.
Their most recent performance was a 41-28 victory over TCU in Week 7. It showcased a balanced attack led by quarterback Avery Johnson and a defense that scored two touchdowns, giving the team a confidence boost as they approach Lawrence.
Kansas State currently holds a commanding 16-game winning streak over the Jayhawks. It's a dominance that stretches back to 2008. Last year’s meeting was a thriller, decided in the final moments by kicker Chris Tennant’s 51-yard field goal with just 1:42 left on the clock.
That narrow victory underscored how rivalry games can defy expectations, and this year’s matchup promises similar intensity. Early betting lines list K-State as a 3.5-point favorite, signaling a close contest despite the historical streak in Manhattan.
Game Time and Viewing Information
Fans across the country will be able to catch all the action on TNT. Especially with coverage beginning just before kickoff. The 11 a.m. CT start makes it an early football highlight, perfect for fans looking to kick off their weekend with high-stakes rivalry action. David Booth, Kansas Memorial Stadium will be buzzing, as both teams aim to gain an edge in the Big 12 standings and keep their season goals alive.
With Kansas State hungry to assert dominance in one of the conference’s most storied matchups, the 2025 Sunflower Showdown promises to deliver big plays and memorable moments. Fans will not want to miss a second of this early-season rivalry clash on TNT.
This year’s Sunflower Showdown is shaping up to be another chapter in a rivalry rich with history, excitement, and college football passion.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.