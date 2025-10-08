Where Kansas State Stands in National College Football Rankings for Week 7
Kansas State’s last-second, 35-34 loss at Baylor damaged its national rankings, but not by much.
The Wildcats’ biggest hit came in their odds to win six games, which would be bowl eligibility. ESPN’s Football Power Index odds for Kansas State (2-4) winning six games dropped from 38.7 percent to 26 percent.
K-State’s poll standing dropped in three of five polls, went up in one poll and remained the same as last week in one poll.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Kansas State’s football team.
Kansas State’s highest ranking is 44th in ESPN’s Football Power Index, the same rating the Wildcats had last week. The Wildcats’ highest ranking is 76th in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams.
K-State ranked 61 this week in an average of five polls. Last week, K-State averaged 59.8.
The Wildcats play TCU Saturday in another Big 12 game and the Wildcats' homecoming game.
The polls we will monitor are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Wildcats again were not ranked by the AP this week. K-State was ranked 17th in the AP’s preseason poll but dropped out of the Top 25 after their Week Zero loss to Iowa State, 24-21, in Dublin.
The Athletic
Kansas State increased one place in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams. K-State is 76th and was 77th last week. In The Athletic’s preseason poll, Kansas State was ranked 21st.
CBS Sports 136 rankings
The Wildcats are ranked 69th, a decrease of one spot. K-State has dropped one spot in each of the last three weeks.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Coaches Poll, which had Kansas State at No. 20 in the preseason, does not have the Wildcats ranked, not even in “others receiving votes.”
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
K-State is ranked 44th, the same as last week.
Here are FPI’s odds for Kansas State (updated weekly). The Wildcats’ odds decreased in four categories and remained the same in the other two. K-State’s projection for victories went from 5.2 down to 4.8, and its chance of winning six games decreased to 26 percent from 38.7.
* 26 percent chance of winning six games, which would be bowl eligibility (last week it was 38.7)
* 4.8 projected wins to 7.2 projected losses (last week it was 5.2 projected wins to 5.8 projected losses)
* 0.2 percent chance of winning the Big 12 championship (last week it was 0.5)
* 0.1 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week it was 0.3)
* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (same as last week)
* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
K-State is ranked 57th, down from 56th last week.
According to rankings creator Bill Connelly, SP+ is “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
K-State is 59th, a drop of five places.
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. K-State’s ranking is based on a consensus of the 40 rankings.