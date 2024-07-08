Quarterback Avery Johnson Has All The Traits To Lead K-State This Season
Avery Johnson became the face of Kansas State football once he won MVP in the 28-19 victory last December over North Carolina State in the Pop Tarts Bowl.
Hopefully, Johnson rested his vocal cords the last few days because when he arrives at Big 12 media days on Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, he will be asked as many questions as coach Chris Klieman and possibly more.
This kind of attention comes with the territory of being the new kid on the block as the starting quarterback for a Top 25 program expected to compete for the Big 12 title.
Johnson, Klieman, linebacker Austin Moore, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, safety Marques Sigle and defensive end Brendan Mott will all speak at the event.
When quarterback Will Howard decided to transfer to Ohio State, the starting spot became Johnson’s.
Through the spring and early summer, Johnson has handled the role with maturity.
“The biggest thing is getting the rapport with wide receivers, tight ends and running backs, just throwing with those guys and getting on the same page with those guys,” Klieman said in an article that appeared on K-State athletic website in mid-May. “That was a big thing this spring.
"We're going to see a really improved Avery, even though I saw really great improvement from December to spring.”
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
